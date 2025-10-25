Updated 25 October 2025 at 16:07 IST
Patanjali Candifade Anti Fungal Cream – Herbal Care For Skin & Fungal Challenges
Skin fungus, itching, irritation, and recurrent dermatological complaints are a major quality-of-life concern for many people. For those seeking a gentle yet effective topical solution, Patanjali’s Candifade Anti-Fungal Cream brings together Ayurvedic ingredients targeting fungal and skin-irritation issues.
What is it?
Candifade is a medicated cream formulated for external use, marketed to address fungal skin infections, dryness, itching, and other related dermatological conditions. Its formulation includes herbal oils and extracts known for anti-fungal, soothing, and skin-restorative properties
Key Ingredients & Mechanisms
- Aloe vera (Aloe barbadensis) Leaf Extract – Known for its soothing, hydrating, and anti-inflammatory properties
- Herbal essential/seed oils (for example, Ashwagandha seed oil) – These may help with circulation, cell regeneration, and antimicrobial effects.
- Additional herbal actives targeting fungal growth inhibition, calming of skin irritation/itching, and restoration of skin barrier integrity.
Mechanisms:
- Inhibition of fungal growth and spore formation on skin surfaces.
- Soothing of irritated, itchy skin and reduction of redness/ inflammation.
- Rehydration and repair of the skin barrier post-fungal episode or chronic skin stress.
Indications & Uses
- For skin fungal infections (e.g., ringworm, athlete’s foot, candidiasis) as a topical adjunct.
- For itching, redness, and irritation associated with fungal or dermatologic stress.
- As a maintenance/soothing cream for those prone to fungal recurrence due to humid climates, sweating, tight clothing, or compromised immunity.
- For skin dryness and discomfort where fungal colonisation is suspected or confirmed.
How to Use
- External application only.
- Clean and dry the affected area thoroughly before applying a thin layer of the cream.
- Apply 1-2 times daily or as directed by a dermatologist/Ayurvedic doctor.
- Continue for the full recommended duration even if symptoms subside early to ensure fungal clearance.
Important Considerations & Precautions
- If you’ve never used this product on your skin before, conduct a patch test (inside of the forearm) for 24 hours to check for sensitivity.
- Avoid application on severely broken or bleeding skin unless directed by a physician.
- Do not share topical creams; maintain hygiene to avoid cross-contamination.
- If symptoms worsen (spreading, pain, pus, fever), seek medical attention—local creams may not suffice for systemic or deep fungal infections.
- Store in a cool, dry place away from direct fan/heater; keep lid tightly closed.
Candifade Cream offers a well-formulated Ayurvedic topical aid for managing and soothing fungal skin issues and associated skin irritation. When used correctly alongside hygienic practices, lifestyle adjustments (loose breathable clothing, keeping skin dry), and proper medical oversight, it can be an effective part of your skin-wellness toolkit.
