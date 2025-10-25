Patanjali Divya Lithom Tablet – Traditional Support For Kidney & Stone-Related Wellness

Kidney stones, recurrent urinary issues, and renal stress are increasingly common in modern lifestyles. Addressing this early with holistic measures can prevent long-term damage. In this scenario, the Ayurvedic tablet Lithom by Patanjali offers a natural option aimed at supporting urinary-renal health

What is it?

Lithom is an Ayurvedic herbo-mineral tablet formulation designed to support kidney and urinary tract health. According to research published under the auspices of the Patanjali Research Foundation, Lithom exhibits anti-nephrolithiasis activity (i.e., it may help reduce kidney stone formation) in experimental models.

Key Ingredients & Mechanisms

While the full classical Ayurvedic formula may include multiple herbs and mineral salts, the clinical research highlights that Lithom has mechanisms that:

Inhibit calcium-oxalate crystal formation (the usual culprit in kidney stone formation) in animal models

Mitigate oxidative stress in the kidney environment, thus supporting renal tissue protection.

Support normal urinary flow and reduce stagnation or crystal‐aggregation conditions.

Some of the herbs listed in marketing descriptions include Varun, Punarnava, etc, which are classical kidney/urinary system herbs.

Benefits & Applications

Prevention of Kidney Stones: Especially for individuals prone to calcium-oxalate stone formation, Lithom offers a preventive, herbal-mineral option.

By reducing oxidative stress and enhancing urinary flow, it supports kidney resilience and general renal wellness.

Help manage minor urinary complaints (under supervision) by supporting the internal environment and flow.

Natural Adjunct: For those seeking Ayurvedic support alongside routine lifestyle and hydration measures.

How to Use

Refer to the product label or physician's advice. Standard guidance often suggests tablets taken twice daily after meals with warm water or as advised. (Since each individual’s renal/urinary health context differs, supervision is important.)

Important Considerations & Precautions

Kidney/renal conditions should always be managed under a nephrologist or qualified Ayurvedic physician.

If you have existing chronic kidney disease (CKD), or are on medications affecting renal function, consult your doctor before using.

Hydration is critical: herbal/renal support is most effective when urinary output is adequate.

Lithom is not a replacement for acute medical treatment of large kidney stones, blockages, or emergencies—seek immediate care in such cases.

Lifestyle matters: high water intake, low salt, moderate calcium/oxalate intake, regular movement, and a balanced diet are key supports.