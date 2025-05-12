Patanjali Organic Farming: An Eco-Friendly and Clean Agriculture Alternative

Patanjali’s campaign aims to make farmers aware of how they can convert their land to chemical-free cultivation and produce crops naturally. | Image: Republic

In today’s era, environmental preservation and healthy living are at the forefront of societal concerns, and Patanjali Organic Farming offers a promising direction in these areas. This method of farming avoids the use of chemical fertilizers, pesticides, and harmful substances. Instead, it promotes the use of natural resources and traditional farming techniques that are environmentally friendly. Organic farming helps conserve soil health, reduces water and air pollution, and supports overall ecological balance. It involves the use of organic manure and practices that are aligned with nature, ensuring that the land remains fertile and sustainable.

Patanjali’s campaign aims to make farmers aware of how they can convert their land to chemical-free cultivation and produce crops naturally. This approach improves the quality of produce, which, in turn, increases market demand. Organic foods are nutrient-rich and help boost immunity, making them a healthier choice. Moreover, this method of farming also conserves water, as it incorporates water-efficient irrigation techniques that reduce wastage.