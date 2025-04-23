Patanjali's Research Published in World-famous Taylor & Francis Publication's Journal of Inflammation Research

An important research of Patanjali has been published in the world famous Taylor & Francis publication's research journal Journal of Inflammation Research. According to this, Patanjali has succeeded in curing Psoriasis with the help of Psorogrit and Divya-Taila.

On this occasion, Acharya Balkrishna said that Patanjali's scientists have done various research and invented Psorogrit tablet and Divya Taila which are infallible medicines for Psoriasis. Psoriasis is a chronic condition that causes shiny, silver-like scales and red patches on the skin, often accompanied by intense itching.

While allopathic treatments merely suppress the symptoms and often loaded with adverse effects.