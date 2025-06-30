Patanjali University Signs MoUs with Top Indian Universities to Boost Traditional Knowledge and Ayurveda Education

Updated 30 June 2025 at 22:24 IST
In a major development for traditional Indian education, Patanjali University and the Patanjali Research Institute have signed MoUs (Memoranda of Understanding) with three prestigious Indian universities. The collaboration aims to promote Ayurveda education in India, Yoga research, and the revival of traditional Indian knowledge systems.
The partner institutions in this strategic tie-up include:
Key Focus Areas of the MoU:
This partnership marks a milestone in strengthening India's educational infrastructure by blending modern education with traditional Indian sciences. It is expected to elevate the global reputation of Indian systems of medicine and philosophy while creating meaningful opportunities for students and researchers.
With Patanjali University at the helm, this initiative is seen as a transformative step towards making India a hub for holistic education and sustainable health practices.
