Patanjali University Signs MoUs with Top Indian Universities to Boost Traditional Knowledge and Ayurveda Education

In a major development for traditional Indian education, Patanjali University and the Patanjali Research Institute have signed MoUs (Memoranda of Understanding) with three prestigious Indian universities. The collaboration aims to promote Ayurveda education in India, Yoga research, and the revival of traditional Indian knowledge systems.

The partner institutions in this strategic tie-up include:

Raja Shankar Shah University , Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh

, Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh Hemchand Yadav University , Durg, Chhattisgarh

, Durg, Chhattisgarh Mahatma Gandhi Chitrakoot Gramodaya Vishwavidyalaya, Chitrakoot, Madhya Pradesh

Senior academicians including Prof. Indra Prasad Tripathi , Dr. Sanjay Tiwari , and Prof. Bharat Mishra were present for the MoU signing. They commended Patanjali University for its visionary work in integrating India’s ancient sciences with modern academia.

, , and were present for the MoU signing. They commended Patanjali University for its visionary work in integrating India’s ancient sciences with modern academia. At the event, Acharya Balkrishna , Vice-Chancellor of Patanjali University and a renowned advocate for Patanjali Ayurveda and Yoga, shared details about the university’s pioneering efforts in rewriting Indian history, compiling diagnostic texts, documenting botany, and developing the World Herbal Codex .

, Vice-Chancellor of Patanjali University and a renowned advocate for and Yoga, shared details about the university’s pioneering efforts in rewriting Indian history, compiling diagnostic texts, documenting botany, and developing the . “This journey of Rishi Kranti (Sage Revolution), Yog Kranti (Yoga Revolution), and Shiksha Kranti (Education Revolution) will continue to empower lakhs of Indians. We are committed to spreading the benefits of ancient Indian sciences across the country and the world,” said Acharya Balkrishna.

Key Focus Areas of the MoU:

Collaborative research in Ayurveda , Yoga , and Indian philosophical systems

, , and Development of new academic curricula rooted in Indian traditions

Joint seminars, publications, and research exchange programs

Promotion of skill-based education inspired by traditional Indian knowledge

This partnership marks a milestone in strengthening India's educational infrastructure by blending modern education with traditional Indian sciences. It is expected to elevate the global reputation of Indian systems of medicine and philosophy while creating meaningful opportunities for students and researchers.