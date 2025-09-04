Performance Compared: Tata Harrier Diesel vs Tata Harrier EV

Few cars in India stir up as much anticipation as the new-age Tata Harrier. Recently, the SUV family split into two variants: a thoroughly updated Harrier Diesel and the ground-breaking, all-electric Tata Harrier EV. Both offer a muscular silhouette, but what sits beneath the skin, and how that hardware translates to the real-world drive, couldn’t be more different. Let’s measure the two vehicles on the metrics that matter: performance, terrain capability, driving control, efficiency, tech, and safety.

Heart of the Matter: Turbo-Diesel Muscle vs Instant Electric Torque

The conventional Harrier draws its power from Tata’s next-generation KRYOTEC BS6 Phase 2 diesel, a 2.0-litre turbocharged unit offering 350 Nm torque. Power builds progressively, making light work of highway overtakes while still feeling relaxed at cruising revs.

In contrast, the Tata Harrier EV swaps pistons for a dual-motor, quad-wheel-drive set-up that unleashes a colossal 504 Nm, 44% more twist than its diesel counterpart. Electric motors deliver that torque from zero rpm, and a dedicated Boost mode catapults the SUV from 0-to-100 km/h in just 6.3 seconds.

Transmission & Driver Control

The Tata Harrier diesel’s 6-speed automatic gearbox is tuned for smooth, almost seamless shifts. Paddle shifters mounted behind the steering wheel invite enthusiast participation: tap down for a quick burst of acceleration or flick up for relaxed cruising without taking your hands off the wheel.

Electric hardware eliminates the need for multiratio gearboxes. Four Multi-Drive modes, Eco, City, Sport, and the aforementioned Boost, change throttle mapping and torque delivery at the tap of a screen or rotary selector. Every mode change is instantaneous because there are no gears to shift.

Mechanical Grit vs Software-Led Adaptability

Off-road enthusiasts traditionally gravitate toward diesel torque, but the Harrier EV reframes that logic. It offers six terrain response modes: Normal, Rock Crawl, Mud Ruts, Snow/Grass, Sand, and Custom. Each mode optimises dual-motor output and brake intervention to keep traction where tyres meet the surface. Off-Road Assist further stabilises the car when things get difficult.

The diesel counters with its torquey motor, front-biased drivetrain, and carefully calibrated traction control feels sure-footed on broken roads.

Ride & Handling

A new independent multi-link rear suspension with frequency-dependent damping headlines the EV’s chassis revisions. The result is taut body control on corners and supple bump absorption on rough patches, an elusive balance many SUVs want to have. The diesel counterpart has long been praised for its stable stance, and the latest model keeps that reputation intact.

Energy Economics: Range vs Refuel

Refuelling the diesel is a five-minute affair, and its consumption remains consistent over long journeys, a factor that still matters in vast geographies.

The Harrier EV addresses range anxiety with a hardy 75 kWh battery pack and the ability to provide 250 km of range in just 15 minutes when connected to a 120 kW DC fast charger. That makes coffee-break top-ups feasible on well-equipped corridors, but if you often traverse regions without high-speed chargers, a diesel pump is still easier to locate.

Cabin Technology & Infotainment

Both SUVs elevate in-car tech. The EV comes with a cinematic 36.9 cm (14.53-inch) Samsung Neo QLED display, the world’s first Neo QLED automotive screen, and features an industry-first Harman infotainment suite. Arcade.ev brings streaming video and games, while iRA.EV connectivity lets you lock, unlock, plan trips, or schedule charging from a phone or smartwatch. Over-the-air updates mean today’s features will only grow smarter tomorrow.

The diesel fires back with a crisp 31.24 cm Harman touchscreen, a fully digital 26.03 cm instrument cluster, and a 10-speaker JBL audio set-up that easily outclasses most rivals in the segment. Alexa integration even lets you control smart-home appliances from the driver’s seat.

Driver Assistance & Safety

Safety is a Tata hallmark, and both models deliver. The diesel‐powered Harrier wears a coveted 5-Star GNCAP rating and now ships with seven airbags as standard. Level-2 ADAS layers lane-keep assist, forward collision mitigation, and more to actively prevent mishaps.

The EV ratchets autonomy another notch, coupling Mobileye EyeQ hardware with Adaptive Cruise Control featuring Stop & Go, Traffic Sign Recognition, and Intelligent Speed Assist sourced from both onboard cameras and map data. Comprehensive airbags, including a driver knee bag, provide passive protection.

Everyday Comfort & Convenience

A voice-assisted panoramic sunroof, Bi-LED projector headlamps, and mood lighting headline the diesel’s comfort list, while the EV courts luxury with a 6-way powered driver’s seat that remembers three seating positions, a Powered Boss Mode for the front passenger seat, rear sunshades, and even a 65-watt charger to keep laptops juiced. Summon Mode, powered by ultra-wideband digital key tech, will literally bring the car to you from a tight parking spot.

Final Words