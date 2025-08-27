PhonePe Launches New Home Insurance Offering

PhonePe, today announced the launch of its latest home insurance product line, designed to offer homeowners a simple and affordable solution to protect their homes. With premiums starting as low as ₹181 (including GST) for coverage ranging from ₹10 lakhs going up to ₹12.5 Cr, buyers can insure both structure and contents of their homes, with the convenience of an end-to-end digital journey, directly on their PhonePe app.

While most home insurance plans come bundled with home loans, this often comes at a higher cost with limited flexibility and the additional burden of paperwork. PhonePe aims to bridge this gap with expertise by offering hassle-free, transparent and accessible solutions to homeowners, whether they have availed a home loan or not. Users can secure their homes and its contents (furniture, appliances, valuables, etc) against significant risks such as fire, floods, earthquakes, riots and theft, amongst others. This offers homeowners access to a trusted and competitive insurance experience, all within a few taps on the PhonePe app.

Key highlights of the plan include the following:

Premiums starting from just ₹181 per year (including GST)

Flexible coverage ranging from ₹10 lakhs to ₹12.5 crores ; suiting every home and budget

Covering over 20 risks such as fire, floods, earthquakes, riots and theft, amongst others

Available to all homeowners with or without existing loans.

Accepted by all banks and lending institutions for home loan requirements

Instant policy issuance with zero paperwork or inspection

Commenting on the launch, Vishal Gupta, CEO at PhonePe Insurance Broking Services, said, “We believe India’s homeownership aspirations are larger than ever, and PhonePe is eager to be a part of that journey, backed by its expertise. We are committed to making insurance accessible and affordable for every Indian. The launch of our new home insurance offering is a crucial step in this direction, empowering homeowners to protect their most cherished asset with complete ease. Our trusted solution represents the future of protection – comprehensive & affordable coverage, digitally accessible in minutes through the PhonePe app. We've built this to grow alongside India's ambitions, allowing customers to explore, and choose the right policy seamlessly online. We believe this will transform how consumers secure peace of mind for their homes, while eliminating financial barriers.”

Here’s how users can avail this on the PhonePe app:

Open the PhonePe app and go to the Insurance section

Select Home Insurance under ‘Explore Other Insurances’.

Enter Home Value.

Select the Duration” for which you want to get your home insured for and tap on ‘Continue’

Provide Owner Details

Provide Property Details

Tap on Continue and Proceed to payment → Get instant policy without any documents

About PhonePe Group

PhonePe Limited (Formerly PhonePe Private Limited) is one of India's leading fintech companies. Headquartered in India, its flagship product, the PhonePe digital payments app, was launched in Aug 2016. As of July 2025, PhonePe has over 64 Crore (640+ Million) registered users and a digital payments acceptance network spread across over 4.5 Crore (45+ million) merchants. PhonePe also processes over 35 Crore (350+ Million) transactions daily with an Annualized Total Payment Value (TPV) of over INR 150 lakh crore.

PhonePe’s portfolio of businesses includes the distribution of financial products (Insurance, Lending, and Wealth) as well as new consumer tech businesses (Pincode - hyperlocal e-commerce and Indus AppStore – Localized App Store for the Android ecosystem) in India, which are aligned with the company's vision to offer every Indian an equal opportunity to accelerate their progress by unlocking the flow of money and access to services.