PhonePe Payment Gateway and Mastercard Partner to Roll Out Ecosystem-Wide Device Tokenization — Now Live with ixigo

Mumbai: In a move set to redefine India’s digital checkout experience, PhonePe Payment Gateway (PhonePe PG) has partnered with Mastercard to introduce its Device Tokenization solution, a step forward in enhancing online payment security and convenience. The feature was unveiled at the Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2025, marking a major milestone in the evolution of India’s digital payments ecosystem.

With this launch, users can now save their card once on the PhonePe app and use it seamlessly across all participating online platforms. The initiative eliminates the need to repeatedly enter card details, offering a unified, “save once, use everywhere” experience that combines security with simplicity.

ixigo, one of India’s most trusted AI-driven travel platforms and PhonePe’s exclusive partner for flight, bus, and train bookings, has become the first merchant to go live with this capability. The integration allows millions of ixigo users to make faster and safer card payments while booking their travel.

The collaboration brings together Mastercard’s global expertise in secure tokenization and PhonePe’s expansive merchant network, enabling frictionless one-tap checkouts. For merchants, the benefits are immediate — fewer drop-offs, smoother payment flows, and improved conversion rates. For users, it means faster, more secure transactions powered by trusted partners.

Following recent RBI guidelines, which allow alternative authentication methods, customers can now use biometric verification — such as fingerprint or facial recognition — to complete transactions through PhonePe’s device tokens, removing the need for OTP-based approvals. This ensures a safe, compliant, and one-click payment experience for users across the ecosystem.

Ankit Gaur, Head of Payment Gateway and Online Merchants at PhonePe, said:

“At PhonePe PG, our focus has always been on making payments effortless, fast, and secure. Partnering with Mastercard helps us expand that vision — combining innovation, compliance, and convenience for both merchants and customers. With Device Tokenization, merchants like ixigo can now offer one-tap, trusted checkouts that improve user experience and business outcomes.”

Satya Padhiary, Vice President, Digital & Fintech, South Asia, Mastercard, added:

“Mastercard remains committed to advancing secure, inclusive, and scalable digital payments. Our collaboration with PhonePe strengthens this commitment by empowering businesses with trusted technology and giving consumers confidence in every transaction. Together, we’re building a safer digital commerce ecosystem for India.”

Nitin Gurha, SVP – Flight & Hotel Business at ixigo, shared:

“A great travel experience begins the moment a user starts interacting with our platform. With PhonePe PG’s Device Tokenization powered by Mastercard, we’re enabling smoother, more secure checkouts that make the booking journey faster and more reliable for millions of travellers.”