Phyter Tablet by Patanjali – A Holistic Ayurvedic Approach to Digestive & General Wellness

In the realm of Ayurvedic supplements, the Patanjali Ayurved Phyter Tablet stands out as a carefully formulated natural remedy aimed at promoting digestive balance, detoxification, and overall health. Marketed as a 100% herbal formulation, Phyter combines traditional Ayurvedic ingredients to address issues like acidity, general gastric ailments, poor appetite, and constipation.





Key Ingredients & Formulation

Phyter Tablet is composed of classic Ayurvedic herbs, such as amla (Emblica officinalis), harad (Terminalia chebula), and baheda (Terminalia bellirica). These three herbs are often used together in traditional formulations for their synergy in supporting digestion, improving appetite, balancing digestive fire (agni), and aiding gentle detoxification of the the gastrointestinal system.

Health Benefits & Uses

• Digestive health: Phyter is promoted for general gastric diseases, including acidity, lack of appetite or anorexia, and digestive sluggishness. It is advertised to help regulate digestion and improve appetite.

• Constipation relief: It is also used to relieve constipation or irregular bowel movements, likely through gentle digestive support and herbs with mild laxative or digestive stimulant properties.

• Detoxification & general wellness: Many herbal ingredients help in cleansing or detox processes according to Ayurvedic tradition, supporting digestive balance and thereby helping overall vitality.

Usage & Dosage

The recommended usage is typically 2 tablets twice daily after meals, taken with lukewarm water. It is advised to follow physician instructions or packaging guidelines.