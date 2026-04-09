Pioneering Cybersecurity Excellence in 2026: Threatsys Technologies Leading the Global Shift

Exclusive Interview with Mr. Deepak Kumar Nath, Founder and CEO of Threatsys Technologies

As the global digital ecosystem continues to expand at an unprecedented scale, cyber threats are evolving faster than ever before. Organizations today no longer question if a breach will occur—but when and how severe it will be. In this high-risk environment, Threatsys Technologies, under the leadership of its dynamic CEO Deepak Kumar Nath, has emerged as a global cybersecurity leader, delivering intelligent, proactive, and AI-driven security solutions.

With a remarkable 80% year-on-year growth, over 2,600 clients across 25+ countries, and expansion into regions such as the Middle East, Europe, and Africa, Threatsys is redefining how cybersecurity is delivered at scale.

Evolving Trends in the Cybersecurity Industry

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“The cybersecurity landscape is no longer linear-it is exponential,” explains Mr. Deepak. “We have moved from isolated attacks to highly coordinated, AI-powered, multi-vector cyber warfare. Attackers today are faster, smarter, and more automated than ever before.”

With the rapid adoption of cloud computing, IoT, AI, and digital public infrastructure, the attack surface has expanded significantly. Organizations are now dealing with advanced threats such as ransomware-as-a-service (RaaS), AI-generated phishing, supply chain attacks, and zero-day exploits.

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At the same time, regulatory pressure is increasing globally with frameworks like DPDP Act (India), GDPR, SOC 2, ISO 27001, HIPAA, and others becoming mandatory for businesses operating in digital environments.

“To survive in this landscape, organizations must shift from reactive security to predictive intelligence. Cybersecurity today is not about tools- it’s about intelligence, automation, and speed,” adds Mr. Deepak.

What Sets Threatsys Apart

At Threatsys Technologies, the approach is clear-no one-size-fits-all security.

Every organization has a unique threat landscape, and Threatsys delivers customized cybersecurity solutions aligned with business goals, compliance requirements, and risk appetite. The company is powered by a team of internationally certified experts with credentials like CISA, CCISO, CPENT, LPT, CEH, ISO 27001 LA, and more.

With strong experience across government, healthcare, IT, banking, fintech, stock brokerage, and critical infrastructure like power plants, Threatsys has built deep domain expertise in securing high-risk and high-value environments.

Its work in securing large-scale government initiatives and enterprise systems has directly contributed to protecting millions of users and sensitive citizen data, strengthening India’s digital trust ecosystem.

Advanced Technology Integration: The Rise of AI-Driven Cybersecurity

As cyber threats become more automated, Threatsys is leading the transition toward AI-first cybersecurity platforms.

The company’s flagship innovations include:

CYQER – An AI-powered all-in-one SOC platform delivering real-time threat intelligence, behavioral analytics, and predictive threat detection

GRC360 – An intelligent governance, risk, and compliance platform automating regulatory processes across global standards

“These platforms are not just tools—they are intelligent ecosystems. They learn, adapt, and respond in real time, enabling organizations to stay ahead of attackers,” explains Mr. Deepak.

By integrating machine learning, automation, and threat intelligence, Threatsys is enabling organizations to move from reactive defense → proactive prevention → predictive security.

Proactive Threat Management in a Borderless Threat Landscape

Threatsys emphasizes staying ahead of cybercriminals through advanced services such as:

AI Based Cyber Security Compliance

AI Driven Advanced VAPT

Red Teaming & Adversary Simulation

Dark Web Monitoring & Threat Intelligence

24x7 SOC-as-a-Service

Cloud & Infrastructure Security Assessments

SCADA & Critical Infrastructure Security Testing

“Our philosophy is simple-if you can think like an attacker, you can defend like an expert,” says Mr. Deepak.

This proactive approach ensures that vulnerabilities are identified and mitigated before they can be exploited, reducing risk exposure and improving overall security posture.

Global Expansion and Strategic Growth

From its roots in Bhubaneswar, Threatsys has grown into a globally trusted cybersecurity brand, expanding its presence across multiple continents.

The company has established a strong foothold in the UAE and Europe, while also exploring strategic collaborations in APAC, the Middle East, and Africa. Its ability to deliver compliance-driven, scalable cybersecurity solutions has made it a preferred partner for enterprises worldwide.

With a target of ₹30 crore in FY 2026 and ₹50 crore+ in the next 2–3 years, Threatsys is on a clear path toward becoming a global cybersecurity powerhouse.

Recognition, Awards, and Industry Leadership

The past year has marked a significant milestone in Deepak Kumar Nath’s journey, with multiple prestigious recognitions:

Emerging Entrepreneur in Cybersecurity Award at ET Now Business Conclave, New Delhi

Excellence in Cyber Security Award by Entrepreneur Magazine at Bangalore

Atal Samman – Best Cyber Security Company of India at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi

Recognition at national and industry platforms for contribution to cybersecurity innovation

These awards highlight his growing influence as one of the top cybersecurity entrepreneurs from India and Odisha, building a brand that represents trust, innovation, and global capability.

Beyond Business: Building India’s Cybersecurity Ecosystem

Deepak Kumar Nath’s vision extends beyond business growth. Through initiatives like Threatsys Academy and cybersecurity training programs, he is actively working to:

Train the next generation of cybersecurity professionals

Empower women in cybersecurity

Support law enforcement agencies with cybercrime investigation capabilities

Bridge the global cybersecurity skills gap

“Cybersecurity is not just about protecting systems—it’s about building a secure future for society,” he emphasizes.

Looking Ahead

As cyber threats continue to evolve, the need for intelligent, scalable, and proactive cybersecurity solutions will only grow stronger.