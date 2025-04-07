Pioneers In Healthcare: 12 Leaders Shaping The Future Of Healthcare

Meet the changemakers redefining healthcare in India through innovation, compassion, and purpose-driven leadership. From diagnostics to wellness, these pioneers are shaping a healthier tomorrow.

Dr Vikram Pratap Singh, Director and Chief Radiologist, Tirupati Diagnostics

Dr Vikram Pratap Singh is the Director and Chief Radiologist at Tirupati Diagnostic. Driven by a deep sense of purpose, Dr. Vikram Pratap Singh set out to decentralize specialized healthcare by introducing cutting-edge diagnostic care to India's tier 3 and 4 cities. His mission goes beyond infrastructure—he aims to create a sustainable ecosystem where advanced medical expertise reaches underserved communities. By establishing super specialised precision diagnostic centers in rural areas, he is not only bridging the healthcare gap but also motivating a new generation of medical professionals to bring their skills back to the heart of India.

Dr. Premila Naidu, Pediatric Dentist and Founder, Small Bites Dental Clinic

Dr Premila Naidu, Pediatric Dentist and Founder of Small Bites Dental Clinic has built a profitable dental brand with her husband, excelling where even large corporates struggle. Their unique approach ensures top-quality care in a stress-free, multi-sensory environment with well-trained staff. Bringing world-class technology to Bangalore, they offer painless treatments using scanners, lasers, laughing gas, and painless injections. Their core value lies in building lasting client relationships, making them a trusted name in pediatric dentistry.

Dr. K. Suma Prasad, Managing Director, Prasad Hospitals & Prasad Research Foundation

Dr. K. Suma Prasad, one of the most successful infertility doctors in the country has been at the forefront of pioneering stem cell therapies and has developed safe, clinical-grade stem cell derivatives from human sources like umbilical cords and placentas, earning her a patent (387102). Her innovative approach, combining molecular research and collaboration with scientists, has led to significant advancements in personalized medicine. Dr. K. Suma Prasad also introduced patient-specific biomarkers using next-generation sequencing and RNA markers, enabling goal-oriented therapies. Her work is transforming modern medicine, addressing difficult-to-treat diseases like diabetic foot ulcers, with an emphasis on affordable, empathetic patient care.

Dr. Rajat Gupta, Board Certified Plastic Surgeon, RG Aesthetic Clinic, Delhi

Dr. Rajat Gupta is a world-renowned, board-certified plastic surgeon and a Gold Medalist in plastic surgery, recognized for his expertise in aesthetic surgeries. He is the founder of RG Aesthetics, a world-class Indian facility specializing in modern cosmetic surgery procedures. With over 15 years of experience, Dr. Gupta specializes in high-definition liposuction, tummy tucks, breast augmentation, rhinoplasty, facelifts, gynecomastia, and other cosmetic surgeries. His patient-first philosophy, artistic precision, and commitment to excellence have earned him numerous awards and accolades. He has transformed the lives of numerous patients nationally and internationally with his advanced surgical expertise. Dr. Gupta currently serves as the National Secretary of the Indian Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (IAAPS).

Nilay Mehrotra, Founder & CEO, Kindly Health

Nilay Mehrotra, the visionary founder of KindlyHealth.com, is transforming the landscape of men’s sexual health and wellness in India. With a mission to break long standing taboos, he is redefining intimate care through science, transparency, and innovation. Under his leadership, Kindly has introduced discreet, accessible, and expert-backed solutions—from performance supplements to at-home diagnostic kits—empowering men to take control of their well-being. By driving awareness and fostering open, stigma-free conversations, Nilay is not just building a brand but leading a healthcare revolution, shaping a future where men's wellness is prioritized without hesitation or shame.

Upamannyue Roy Choudhury, CEO, India Business, RJ Corp Healthcare

Stem cells play a unique and vital role in healthcare. Their ability to differentiate into various cell types, including blood, muscle, and brain cells, positions them as a form of bio-insurance for families. In India, there is growing awareness about the benefits of preserving stem cells, with hundreds of thousands of families already having done so. Stem cells, which are collected from umbilical cord blood, are used to treat diseases such as leukemia, sickle cell anemia, and other conditions.

Preserving stem cells is crucial because, in the event that a stem cell transplant is needed, a match between the donor and recipient is essential. Having stem cells preserved at birth significantly increases the chances of a match. These preserved stem cells can potentially treat the baby, their siblings, and other family members.

Dr. Arjun Dang, CEO and Partner of Dr Dangs Lab

Dr. Arjun Dang, CEO and Partner of Dr Dangs Lab, is a distinguished leader in laboratory diagnostics. Holding an M.B.B.S and M.D in Pathology from Sri Ramachandra Medical College, Chennai, he further specialized in Liver Pathology at King’s College Hospital, London. His expertise extends to Specialized Haematology and Histopathology, with significant research contributions. Certified by the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI), Dr. Dang is a recognized expert in diagnostics for allergies & gastrointestinal disorders.

He played a pivotal role in launching India’s first drive through for COVID19 testing & also the HCV Duo test for Hepatitis C amongst other novel initiatives. Recently, he spearheaded the launch of Discover, a web app offering personalized health test packages based on medical history. His contributions continue to shape the future of pathology and patient-centred care in India.

Mr. Vivek Sharma, Founder of Uhapo, a social enterprise that assists cancer patients and caregivers

Vivek Sharma, a social entrepreneur, founded Uhapo Health Services Pvt. Ltd., focusing on cancer care. The name “Uhapo,” from Sanskrit, signifies the uncertainty surrounding cancer, which Vivek turned into a positive force by removing the “h.” The company provides cancer navigation, wigs, prostheses, support groups, and patient advocacy. After experiencing a personal loss in 2014 and struggling with depression, he left his corporate career to pursue a purpose-driven life. Uhapo assists 3,000 patients annually and has helped over 10,000 people to date. Vivek’s wife Sweta and co-founder Umesh are his strength and transforming human lives is his only motto now.

Dr Prarthana Shah, Integrative Health Coach, Founder, Buova Care

Dr Prarthana Shah is a visionary in preventive healthcare and a certified integrative health coach, reshaping how people connect with their well-being. As the founder of Buova, she’s on a mission to make health and wellness fun, accessible, and deeply inspiring. Through personalized 1:1 coaching, she supports individuals in building lasting habits to become the healthiest, fittest, and most thriving versions of themselves. She also curates multi-sensorial immersive wellness experiences —unique blends of mindfulness, movement, ritual, and reflection that guide people toward deeper healing, inner balance, and authentic self-discovery.

With a fresh, playful approach to wellness, Dr Prarthana is breaking the mold of traditional healthcare by meeting people where joy and healing intersect. Her work with Buova helps people focus on soulful self-care, creating spaces—both personal and communal—where transformation feels natural and exciting. Whether through hands-on rituals, creative expression, or grounding practices, she invites people to slow down, tune in, and reimagine what vitality can feel like in their everyday lives. Her mission is clear: to help people fall in love with taking care of themselves.

Vanshika Kaji, Co-Founder of Knya

Vanshika Kaji, co-founder of Knya, is revolutionizing medical apparel in India. In 2020, she pivoted to healthcare, launching Knya to provide high-quality scrubs, lab coats, and aprons. Her mission is to enhance the comfort and performance of medical professionals through stylish, sustainable, and functional workwear, helping them feel confident and at ease during long shifts. In 2024, she was recognized on the Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List, and under her leadership, Knya has become an industry leader, joining the FAST42 list by INC42. Today, Knya proudly serves over 5 lakh healthcare professionals across India, redefining medical workwear through innovation and dedication.

Dr. BL Jangid, Dermatologist, Hair Transplant Surgeon, SkinQure Clinic, Saket, Delhi

Dr. Jangid MD Ex-Dermatologist in AIIMS, New Delhi, is a world-renowned, highly qualified hair transplant surgeon in Delhi with more than 15 years of experience in revolutionary treatments, technology, and research in skin and hair problems. He also holds expertise in skin surgeries, hair transplant operations, lasers, and anti-aging treatments. With a remarkable record of treating over 50,000 patients and performing 3000+ hair transplant procedures, he is known for delivering natural and long lasting results. Dr Jangid under his brand SkinQure Clinic ensures that patients receive the most effective and efficient hair transplant procedures.

Dr. C Mallikarjuna, Managing Director & Chief Consultant Urologist

Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology Hyderabad

Dr. C. Mallikarjuna is a distinguished urologist with over 35 years of clinical experience. He currently serves as the Managing Director and Chief Consultant Urologist at the Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology (AINU) in Hyderabad, India. An alumni of PGI, Chandigarh. He has continually attained advanced technological skills during these years. A renowned clinician and academician. His focus is on leveraging his expertise to improve patient outcomes through minimally invasive techniques and patient centric care. He has a keen interest in developing subspecialities of urology to create expert clinicians to manage critical and challenging situations in clinical practice.

Their impactful work is transforming lives and setting new benchmarks in the healthcare ecosystem whether it is mental health, chronic disease management, digital therapeutics, primary care, and beyond. Together, they represent the future of medicine in India. As the world navigates complex health challenges, these leaders stand as beacons of progress—demonstrating that meaningful change stems from bold ideas and unwavering dedication.