Places to Visit in India to Celebrate Christmas and New Year with Family | Image: Club Mahindra

India offers diverse destinations to celebrate Christmas and New Year with family. From snowy retreats to tropical beaches, there’s something for everyone. Enjoy vibrant festivities with midnight masses, colourful markets, and cultural performances, or opt for serene getaways surrounded by nature. Whether seeking adventure, cultural experiences, or a cozy holiday, India offers the perfect setting for unforgettable celebrations.

Here are some of the places to visit during Christmas and new year in India for a memorable family celebration.

Goa is one of the best places to visit for Christmas and New Year, offering vibrant celebrations with a mix of cultural and festive charm. Known for its illuminated churches, midnight masses, beachside parties, and lively markets, it’s a top destination for holiday cheer. With fireworks, live music, and serene beaches, Goa perfectly blends tradition and modernity, making it an ideal spot to celebrate the season.

Top Attraction during Christmas and New Year:



Midnight Masses at Iconic Churches - Experience the festive spirit at beautifully decorated churches like the Basilica of Bom Jesus and Se Cathedral.

Beach Parties and Fireworks - Popular beaches like Baga and Anjuna host grand New Year’s Eve parties with electrifying music and fireworks.

Christmas Markets and Night Bazaars - Explore vibrant markets like the Mapusa and Arpora Night Market for festive shopping and local treats.

Where to stay in Goa:

Club Mahindra Assonora Resort, located in Bardez, North Goa, offers a serene retreat amidst lush landscapes. The resort in Goa features well-appointed rooms, multiple dining options, and unique amenities like a water-themed park with a lazy river and plunge pool. Guests can enjoy a blend of relaxation and adventure, making it an ideal destination for families and travellers seeking a memorable Goan experience.



Gangtok

Gangtok, the capital of Sikkim, is among the best New Year destinations in India, offering a blend of natural beauty and festive vibes. Surrounded by snow-capped peaks, it’s a serene getaway to celebrate with family or friends. With its lively MG Road, local festivities, and breathtaking views, Gangtok is a top choice for places to visit in New Year.

Top Attraction during Christmas and New Year:

MG Road Festivities - Decorated with vibrant lights and lively markets, MG Road becomes the heart of New Year celebrations in Gangtok.

Tsomgo Lake - A serene, snow-covered lake offering breathtaking views, perfect for a tranquil Christmas or New Year’s outing.

Rumtek Monastery - A peaceful retreat to experience the spiritual essence of the region amidst festive serenity.

Where to stay in Gangtok:

Le Vintuna Gangtok Resort, by Club Mahindra, is a premier resort in Sikkim, offering comfortable accommodations amidst the state's verdant landscapes. The resort features spacious rooms with modern amenities, a multi-cuisine restaurant, a swimming pool, a fully equipped gym, and a relaxing spa, ensuring a memorable stay.

Coorg

Coorg, often called the "Scotland of India," is one of the best New Year destinations for nature lovers. Known for its lush coffee plantations, misty hills, and serene waterfalls, it offers a peaceful escape to welcome the New Year. With its tranquil atmosphere and vibrant local culture, Coorg is perfect for a rejuvenating celebration.

Top Attraction during Christmas and New Year:

Abbey Falls - Witness the mesmerizing beauty of this cascading waterfall, surrounded by lush greenery, perfect for a serene holiday outing.

Coffee Plantation Tours - Explore the aromatic coffee estates, learn about coffee-making, and enjoy fresh brews amidst picturesque landscapes.

Dubare Elephant Camp - Interact with elephants, enjoy river rafting, and experience the natural beauty of Coorg’s forests.





Where to stay in Coorg:

Club Mahindra Virajpet Resort in Coorg, Karnataka, offers a serene retreat amidst lush coffee plantations. This resort in Coorg features modern amenities, a swimming pool, multiple dining options, and the Svaastha Spa for relaxation. Guests can enjoy plantation walks, adventure activities, and cultural workshops, making it perfect for a tranquil getaway.

Udaipur

Udaipur, known as the "City of Lakes," is one of the best places to visit for Christmas, offering a royal experience amidst its picturesque landscapes. With its stunning palaces, serene lakes, and vibrant bazaars, Udaipur exudes charm during the festive season. It’s an ideal destination to celebrate Christmas with a blend of history, culture, and elegance.

Top Attraction during Christmas and New Year:

Lake Pichola - Enjoy a serene boat ride and witness the shimmering reflections of palaces and lights, perfect for a festive evening.

City Palace - Explore the grandeur of this historic palace adorned with lights, offering a royal experience during the holiday season.

Fateh Sagar Lake - A popular spot for picnics and sunset views, enhanced with vibrant festivities and decorations during Christmas and New Year.

Where to stay in Udaipur:

Club Mahindra Udaipur Resort, a premier resort in Udaipur, Rajasthan, offers a blend of traditional Rajputana hospitality and modern comforts amidst the scenic Aravalli Hills. Guests can enjoy a swimming pool, spa, multiple dining options, and activities like pottery classes and cultural evenings. Its convenient location makes it an ideal base for exploring the city’s rich heritage.

India offers incredible destinations to celebrate Christmas and New Year, from the festive charm of Goa to the serene beauty of Gangtok, Coorg, and Udaipur. Each destination provides unique experiences, blending vibrant festivities with peaceful retreats, making them perfect for memorable family celebrations.