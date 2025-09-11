PM MITRA Park to Transform Madhya Pradesh’s Textile Sector: CM Dr. Yadav

Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav stated that Madhya Pradesh’s organically produced cotton is in high demand across many countries and the state is steadily moving towards becoming a textile hub. He informed that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has approved seven PM MITRA Parks in the country, and will perform the Bhoomi Poojan of the first such park in Dhar district on September 17. CM Dr. Yadav urged industrialists to invest in Madhya Pradesh, assuring them that the state government will extend every possible support and facility in the PM MITRA Park. He said that the Park at Dhar will add a significant milestone in India’s journey of industrial growth.

Chief Minister Dr. Yadav was addressing an interactive session with industrialists on Wednesday at the JW Marriott Hotel, Kolkata.

Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said that Madhya Pradesh is one of the most reliable and opportunity-rich states for investment and industrial growth. Its strategic central location, excellent connectivity, world-class infrastructure, and industrial peace make it an ideal destination for investors. He added that the PM MITRA Park will help elevate the state’s textile and garment sector to global standards, opening new avenues of employment and economic development. He said that Madhya Pradesh’s pure and organic cotton production makes it a unique hub for textile investments. Through the PM MITRA Park, high standards of production and processing will be established in the state, ensuring profitability for investors while creating large-scale employment opportunities. The Chief Minister assured industrialists of a stable, transparent, and secure investment environment in the state. He urged them to join hands in adopting indigenous products, fostering self-reliance, and realizing Prime Minister Shri Modi’s vision of ‘Make in India’ and ‘Developed India’.

Chief Minister Dr. Yadav, while honoring the rich cultural and intellectual traditions of Kolkata, said that great personalities like Swami Vivekananda, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, and Rabindranath Tagore gave a new direction to the nation. He added that this inspiring history and intellectual legacy motivate the industrial world and resonate with Madhya Pradesh’s vision of industrial growth and investment. Engaging with Kolkata, a historic hub of intellectual thought, he said, brings fresh enthusiasm and energy for investments in Madhya Pradesh. He said, “This inspiring history and intellectual heritage motivates the industrial world and aligns with Madhya Pradesh’s vision of industrial growth and investment”. He said that engaging with Kolkata, a hub of historic intellectuals, brings fresh enthusiasm and energy for investments in Madhya Pradesh.

CM Dr. Yadav informed that the state’s well-developed industrial corridors, logistics hubs, and modern infrastructure provide investors with a strong competitive edge. Efficient road, rail, and air networks ensure the swift and seamless delivery of products and services. He emphasised that Madhya Pradesh offers simple processes, investor-friendly policies, and proactive government support, enabling businesses to expand with ease. He said that the state guarantees industrial peace, ensuring that investments are not hampered by strikes or disruptions. Setting up and operating industries in Madhya Pradesh is smooth, and its central location offers investors the advantage of easy access to national markets.

The Chief Minister said that the state’s policies are designed to benefit farmers, industrialists, and youth alike. Farmers receive fair value for their crops and processing opportunities, industries get the ease of business expansion, and youth gain assured employment opportunities. He invited industrialists to see investment in Madhya Pradesh not merely as business expansion, but as a partnership in sustainable growth and the vision of a self-reliant India. He assured them that the PM MITRA Park and other industrial hubs in the state will provide a safe and profitable environment for textile, garment, and other sectors. With organized systems for production, logistics, and distribution, Madhya Pradesh offers investors competitive advantages in both domestic and international markets.CM Dr. Yadav further assured that investment in the state’s textile and garment sector would not only bring commercial profit but also contribute to Madhya Pradesh’s stability, sustainable growth, and economic prosperity.

The Chief Minister also held one-on-one discussions with more than 12 industrialists. More than 300 delegates participated in the session.

Investment Proposals Worth ₹14,600 Crore Received at Interactive Session

Industrialist Company Sector Investment (₹ Crore) Estimated Employment Shri Pawan Kumar Ruia Ruia Group Multi 4,200 5,000 Shri Gyanesh Chaudhary Vikram Solar Renewable Energy 10,150 9,000 Shri Yashvardhan Agrawal Isen BioGreen Pvt. Ltd. / Ayurvriddhi Food Processing 150 400 Shri Vipul Kansal Ajanta Shoes Footwear 100 2,500 Total 14,600 16,900

Investor-Friendly Policies Make Madhya Pradesh an Attractive Investment Destination

At the Invest in MP Interactive Session, Principal Secretary of Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion, Shri Raghvendra Kumar Singh, said that Madhya Pradesh is emerging as a preferred destination for industries due to its natural resources and investor-friendly policies. He said that the state has an industrial land bank of over 1 lakh acres, strong air connectivity, and world-class infrastructure. Madhya Pradesh is the largest producer of copper, manganese, diamonds, and a leader in cement production. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr. Yadav and Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the state is playing a crucial role in India’s target of generating 500 GW of green energy by 2030.

The Narmadapuram industrial area, after its success, has been expanded to 880 acres with Cabinet approval. The government offers 100% exemptions for green industries, 50% incentives for export units, and customized package policies. Madhya Pradesh offers the lowest-cost power in India at just ₹4.50 per unit, along with abundant water, raw materials, and a secure labor environment, providing investors with a strong competitive edge.

He said, “Madhya Pradesh is not only the heart of India, but also emerging as the beating center of industrial growth.”

CM Dr. Yadav is One of the Most Educated and Visionary Leaders: Shri Ruia

Ruia Group CMD Shri Pawan Kumar Ruia praised Madhya Pradesh as the new hub of industrial progress and economic transformation in India. He described Chief Minister Dr. Yadav as “one of the most educated, humble, and visionary leaders of the country”, under whose leadership the state is achieving new heights in industry and development. Ruia emphasised that Madhya Pradesh’s strategic location, world-class infrastructure, skilled workforce, and progressive policies make it a top investment destination. He said the state, in line with Prime Minister Shri Modi’s ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ vision, is rapidly emerging as a global investment hub. He further announced that the Ruia Group will expand its investments in Madhya Pradesh, describing it as a long-term partnership that will drive employment, skill development, and world-class manufacturing.

Vast Potential in Agriculture, Mining, and Energy Sectors: Shri Pushkar Agrawal

Shri Pushkar Agrawal, Chairman & MD of Shyam Metalics and Senior Vice President of the Indian Chamber of Commerce, shared his experience of working in Madhya Pradesh. He said the state is rapidly emerging as an attractive investment center under the leadership of CM Dr. Yadav. Huge opportunities exist in IT, solar, wind energy, minerals, agriculture, and food processing. Madhya Pradesh has rich deposits of iron, manganese, bauxite, and rare earth minerals. He added that proposals worth over ₹4,000 crore in food processing and plans to expand horticulture from 27 to 32 lakh hectares further strengthen the state’s capacity. His company has doubled production in the state in recent years, generating jobs for over 1,000 people, and is set to make another ₹4,000 crore investment soon.

Madhya Pradesh Stands for Stability, Trust, and Sustainable Growth: Shri Harsh Agrawal

Shri Harsh Agrawal, Director of Pratap Group, said Madhya Pradesh, today, ranks among the most attractive destinations for business and industry in India. Situated in the heart of India, the state offers an ideal investment environment and robust connectivity, abundant natural resources, and a skilled workforce. He noted that industrial policies, Ease of Doing Business reforms, and world-class infrastructure, such as industrial corridors and the PM MITRA Park, reflect the state’s visionary approach. He said proactive government support not only instills investor confidence but also provides an opportunity to participate in the state’s growth. Shri K.V. Agrawal of Rupa Industries also shared his experiences, highlighting vast opportunities in garments, textiles, and mining. A short film showcasing Madhya Pradesh’s investment opportunities, facilities, policies, and infrastructure was also screened.

PM MITRA Park in Dhar, India’s Emerging Textile Powerhouse