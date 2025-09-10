PM Modi to Lay Foundation of Country’s First ‘PM Mitra’ Park in Bhaisola, Dhar on Sept 17: CM Dr. Yadav

Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav has announced that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will visit Madhya Pradesh on September 17. During his visit, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Healthy Women, Empowered Families campaign, launch the Seva Pakhwada and lay the foundation of India’s first ‘PM Mitra’ Park in Bhaisola village, Badnawar Tehsil, Dhar district.

CM Dr. Yadav said that this visit will bring a significant boost to farmers in the tribal-dominated Malwa region. He highlighted that Dhar, Jhabua, Ujjain, and the Khargone-Badwani region are the largest cotton-producing areas of the state. Under the central government initiative, a large cotton-based industrial park—the first of seven PM Mitra Parks in the country—will be established in Madhya Pradesh.

The CM added that the park is expected to generate 1 lakh direct and over 2 lakh indirect jobs, totaling around 3 lakh employment opportunities. He described the Bhoomi Poojan of the ‘PM Mitra Park’ in Dhar as a historic moment that will give new momentum to the state’s economy. He urged all citizens to prepare for a grand and cordial welcome of the Prime Minister, emphasising that this visit will be a milestone in Madhya Pradesh’s development.

CM Dr. Yadav said that the Prime Minister’s presence at this event is both inspiring and joyous, and under his guidance, the government aims to make PM Mitra Park a model park for the nation. The Chief Minister addressed a review meeting at the Mantralaya on Monday regarding preparations for the Prime Minister’s arrival and the events to be held in Bhaisola, Dhar.

Launch of ‘Swasth nari, Sashakt Parivar’ Campaign

During the meeting, CM Dr. Yadav said that on September 17, Prime Minister Modi will launch the 'Swasth nari, Sashakt Parivar and the Suman Sakhi chatbot. He will lay the foundation of PM Mitra Park, purchase indigenous products from tribal self-help groups via UPI payments, and inaugurate the Seva Pakhwada and the Adhi karmyogi Campaign.

As part of the ‘Ek Bagia Maa Ke Naam’ initiative, the Prime Minister will distribute plants to female beneficiaries, issue one crore sickle cell disease cards, and launch the ‘Swadeshi’ Pakhwada. The event will be attended by ‘Ladli Bahena’ beneficiaries, self-help group members, health & self-reliance scheme beneficiaries, as well as key entrepreneurs, youth, and women entrepreneurs from the textile & garment sectors.

CM Dr. Yadav instructed officials to finalize all arrangements for a successful programme, stay on-site for coordination, and ensure smooth operations. He emphasized that districts in the Indore and Ujjain divisions must complete preparations and facilitate easy access for female participants.

Principal Secretary of Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion, Shri Raghvendra Kumar Singh, provided a detailed update on coordinated preparations, noting that 11 departments have already commenced activities, including layout planning and media arrangements. The Collector of Dhar presented a PPT detailing progress, mentioning that a permanent approach road to Bhaisola has been prepared, and transportation arrangements for participants arriving from all directions are being finalised.