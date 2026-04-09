PoSP Insurance Distribution Gains Momentum Nationwide; PBPartners Identified as a Leading Enabler: HSBC

A report by HSBC Global Investment Research indicates that India’s Point-of-Sale Person (PoSP) insurance distribution ecosystem is set to witness strong growth in the years ahead, driven in part by digitally enabled agent networks that are playing a growing role in broadening insurance access nationwide.

According to the report, PoSP-led distribution through brokers mobilised around $1.5 billion in insurance premiums in FY25, and is projected to grow at a 35% CAGR to nearly $6.5 billion by FY30, reflecting the rapid adoption of the agent-led digital distribution model.

The report names four major PoSP distributors in the market - PBPartners, Turtlemint, InsuranceDekho and RenewBuy.

PB Fintech, which entered PoSP distribution in 2021, rapidly established itself as the market leader, capturing ~40% share, driven by strong domain expertise, established insurer partnerships and effective use of aggregators, according to the report.

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In comparison, Turtlemint, which entered the market earlier in 2016, holds ~20% share, adopting a granular strategy focused on agent onboarding and renewals, while also expanding beyond the top 30 cities.

Regional exposure also varies across players. PB Fintech’s PoSP distribution business is more concentrated in North India (around 47%), while Turtlemint has a stronger presence in the western region (around 33%). In terms of strategy, Turtlemint has invested more in branding, whereas PB Fintech has leveraged its online presence and digital ecosystem to scale the platform.

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According to HSBC’s primary checks, PB Fintech currently offers close to a 90% payout ratio to agents, higher than the 80–85% range offered by other brokers. The report adds that if payouts moderate to around 70% supported by lower commissions on new business and a larger renewal base, the model could generate profit margins in the high-teens, bringing them closer to the profitability levels of online insurance distribution, subject to moderation in competitive intensity.

Looking ahead, HSBC expects strong growth across insurance categories through the PoSP channel. The report estimates PoSP distribution will grow at around 27% CAGR in motor insurance, 50% in retail health insurance and 60% in individual life insurance between FY25 and FY30.