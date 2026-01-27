Power Supply Agreements for 4,000 MW to be Signed in Presence of CM Dr. Yadav

New Delhi: Power Supply Agreements (PSAs) for 4,000 megawatts of electricity will be signed on January 27 at Samatva Bhavan, the Chief Minister’s residence, in the presence of Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav. Energy Minister Shri Pradyumn Singh Tomar informed that the new power plants will be established in Anuppur district.

With the establishment of new power projects in Madhya Pradesh, direct investment of approximately ₹60,000 crore is expected, generating direct employment for about 3,000 people and indirect employment for nearly 5,000 persons.

Energy Minister Shri Tomar stated that the projected electricity demand in Madhya Pradesh during the year 2030–31 is estimated to be around 27,000 megawatts. The signing of Power Supply Agreements for 4,000 megawatts will ensure 100 percent availability of electricity to meet the state’s demand.

Madhya Pradesh Power Management Company Limited (MPPMCL) had invited bids for the procurement of 3,200 megawatts of power from new power plants to be set up in the state under the DBFOO (Design, Build, Finance, Own and Operate) model through a tariff-based competitive bidding process. The bidding also included a Green Shoe option for the procurement of an additional 800 megawatts.

Accordingly, capacities of 800 megawatts were allocated to M/s Hindustan Thermal Projects Limited, 1,600 megawatts to M/s Torrent Power Limited, and 800 megawatts to M/s Adani Power Limited, along with an additional 800 megawatts under the Green Shoe option. Power Supply Agreements have been executed with Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) formed by the selected developers for all the allocated capacities. Power supply under these agreements is expected to commence from the year 2030.