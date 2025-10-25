Prikansha Luthra, Women Entrepreneur in Defence Manufacturing Recipient, Leading the Charge for Atmanirbhar Bharat & Indigenous Defence

India’s defence sector is undergoing a critical transformation, shaped by the government’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India). The initiative, launched to reduce dependency on imports and strengthen indigenous capabilities, has placed defence manufacturing at the heart of national priorities.

As global geopolitical challenges intensify, India’s ability to achieve technological superiority and build resilient supply chains is no longer optional; it is essential.

Advanced manufacturing, powered by automation, robotics, artificial intelligence (AI), and additive manufacturing, is redefining how defence systems are designed, produced, and deployed.

From aerospace components to unmanned systems and protective gear, India’s indigenous industry is increasingly capable of matching global standards. But while technology is a cornerstone of this transformation, leadership is equally critical. Within this context, the growing presence of women entrepreneurs is reshaping the ecosystem and strengthening India’s push for self-reliance.

Women and Atmanirbhar Bharat

The vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat is not just about building factories and production lines; it is about mobilising human potential across sectors. Women are a crucial part of this transformation. Their presence in leadership roles across defence technology and manufacturing not only broadens the decision-making base but also ensures that the sector benefits from diverse perspectives and skill sets.

Historically underrepresented in defence, women are now entering boardrooms, laboratories, and manufacturing facilities, bringing with them expertise in strategy, finance, and operations. Their participation is helping India close critical gaps in defence innovation while ensuring that the idea of self-reliance is both inclusive and future-ready.

“Leadership in defence tech is not about gender—it is about clarity of vision, the courage to innovate, and the ability to take responsibility when it matters most,” says

Advanced Manufacturing and Defence Self-Reliance

The defence industry is increasingly adopting Industry 4.0 technologies to pursue efficiency, quality, and innovation. Automation and robotics are reducing errors and facilitating high-precision engineering. Additive manufacturing, or 3D printing, has become a game-changer with the potential for instant prototyping of missile bodies, UAV components, and military equipment. These technologies shorten lead times and make India more responsive to changing threats.

Just as valuable is supply chain resilience. The recent worldwide disruptions highlighted the vulnerabilities of being too dependent on overseas suppliers. Predictive maintenance based on AI and intelligent logistics is now being applied to maximise resource use, guarantee on-time production, and fortify local supply networks. Combined with these technologies, India is not only making more on its shores, but it is also guaranteeing its autonomy in key defence capabilities.

The Leadership of Prikansha Luthra

In this ever-evolving scenario, Prikansha Luthra is one of the new examples of entrepreneurs who bridge private enterprise and national security interests. Having a journalism background and exposure from a business family background, she co-founded VTDS, a company that is playing an active role in India's defence manufacturing sector.

Her work at the firm is focused on management and efficiency of operations, and guiding innovation. By maintaining steadiness and allocating resources strategically, she guides the firm to maintain long-term growth.

“When I took on this role, I knew it wouldn’t be easy. The defence space is highly technical, heavily regulated, and traditionally guarded. But challenges have never stopped women; they’ve shaped us,” Prikansha Luthra notes.

Her recognition as a Women Entrepreneur in Defence Manufacturing highlights her contribution. It is not just a personal achievement but also a signal that women leaders are now integral to the future of India’s defence industry.

The contribution of companies, like Vijayan Trishul Defence Solutions, is essential to realising the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision. By embedding advanced manufacturing practices and fostering indigenous capabilities, such companies are reducing dependency on imports while aligning with national policies like the Defence Production and Export Promotion Policy (DPEPP).

What sets Prikansha Luthra’s journey apart is how it reflects the intersection of personal determination, entrepreneurial vision, and national ambition. Her leadership within VTDS illustrates how women entrepreneurs are bridging the gap between private enterprise and India’s broader security objectives.

Towards Viksit Bharat 2047

As India looks towards its centenary of independence under the framework of Viksit Bharat 2047, defence self-reliance will remain a core pillar of national development. Women entrepreneurs like Prikansha Luthra are already playing a pivotal role in shaping this trajectory. Their work is ensuring that India’s defence industry is not only technologically advanced but also resilient, inclusive, and globally competitive.