Prime IVF Centre Expanding Footprints In North India In Fertility Care

Delhi: As fertility challenges continue to impact millions of Indian couples, Prime IVF Centre is emerging as a leader in assisted reproductive technology, offering affordable, ethical, and advanced fertility treatments in North India. Prime IVF is strengthening its commitment to bring world-class IVF care to Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, where access has historically been limited.

IVF In India: A Growing Need

India is facing a silent fertility crisis, with an estimated 1 in 6 couples struggling with infertility. According to the Indian Society of Assisted Reproduction, the demand for IVF and IUI procedures has surged by over 20% annually in urban and semi-urban regions. Despite this rise, most high-quality fertility care remains centered in metro cities. This is where Prime IVF Centre is making a difference. “Our goal has always been to decentralize fertility care. With our new centre in Agra, we are one step closer to ensuring that high-quality IVF is no longer just a privilege of metropolitan couples,” says Dr. Nishi Singh, Founder & Chief Fertility Consultant, Prime IVF Centre.

IVF Industry Snapshot in India

Ernst & Young forecasts India’s IVF market to hit ₹12,035 crores by 2027, a significant jump from ₹6,582 crores in 2020, with a projected CAGR of 15-20%.

Increased infertility due to lifestyle stress, delayed parenthood, pollution, and medical issues has made IVF a necessary option, not a luxury.

However, awareness and access remain low in semi-urban and rural India—a gap Prime IVF is actively working to bridge.

“In India, the challenge isn’t just medical—it’s also social and emotional. At Prime IVF, we believe in treating the patient, not just the condition,” says Dr. Nishi Singh, Founder and Chief Fertility Specialist, Prime IVF Centre.

Dr. Nishi Singh on the Road Ahead

With more than 21 years of hands-on experience in fertility treatments and thousands of success stories, Dr. Nishi Singh is passionate about shaping the future of reproductive health in India. “We are building not just IVF clinics, but an ecosystem of trust. From education to diagnosis to delivery, we aim to make every fertility journey smooth, affordable, and respectful.”

Prime IVF’s success lies in combining cutting-edge medical technology with empathy-driven care. The team focuses not just on medical protocols, but on:

Emotional well-being

Transparent communication

Tailored treatment planning

