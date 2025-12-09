Prime Video Partners With Bru Gold for a Unique The Family Man 3 Collectible: Here’s What’s Inside

New Delhi: Prime Video’s The Family Man Season 3 didn’t just make noise with its high-octane storyline, it sparked a unique brand collaboration that blended pop culture with a daily Indian ritual. Partnering with Bru Gold, the streaming giant rolled out a limited-edition coffee pack inspired by the world of Srikant Tiwari, giving fans a fresh way to engage with the franchise beyond the screen.

The Bru Gold x The Family Man 3 collectible pack captured the essence of the show’s much-loved protagonist, a man constantly caught between national missions and household madness, surviving it all with sharp instincts and, more importantly, a steady cup of coffee. The design drew from the show’s gritty tone, signature humour, and Srikant’s relatable middle-class reality, striking a chord with viewers who’ve followed his chaotic journey from Season 1.

Over its three seasons, The Family Man has emerged as one of India’s most successful OTT originals, praised for its storytelling, grounded characters, and Manoj Bajpayee’s standout performance as the ever-conflicted intelligence officer. This strong cultural footprint made the series a natural fit for an immersive brand integration and Bru Gold tapped into it perfectly.

For the coffee brand, the collaboration strengthened its positioning around focus, energy, and everyday resilience. Tying its identity to a character who thrives under pressure, with caffeine as his trusted partner, helped Bru Gold forge a deeper, more emotional connection with audiences.

The limited-edition pack was launched across major retail chains and leading online platforms, ensuring fans nationwide could get their hands on the special brew. The partnership also became a key highlight of Prime Video’s post-release marketing strategy for Season 3, extending the show’s engagement through a tangible, real-world touchpoint.

