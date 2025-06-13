Public Battles, Private Pain for men like Prasanna Sankar: Divorce in the Age of Reputation Risk

They led companies. Even built empires. Also changed industries. But when their marriages dissolved, many high-achieving men lost more than just relationships –they lost fortunes, reputations, and, in a few cases, even the custody of their children.

There is a growing trend of high-stakes, complex divorces that is raising tough questions on gender dynamics, and whether the cost of success for some men now includes exposure in their most private relationships.

High-profile divorces have become media spectacles today. They often scrutinize the male partner’s power, behavior, and assets. We have seen many expensive celebrity divorces in history when the split involves properties and custody settlements worth millions. Over the years, both Bollywood and Hollywood have also witnessed some of the most expensive divorces, where love stories ended with staggering financial settlements. Business families have also seen their share of prolonged legal battles and their divorce settlement including luxury properties substantial financial claims and trust funds.

While billionaire splits tend to end in eye-watering settlements, many successful men are discovering that the real toll is reputational and emotional—especially when the court of public opinion becomes their loudest judge – whether they want it or not.

A striking modern example is that of Prasanna Sankar, co-founder of the Silicon Valley unicorn Rippling, who is now locked in a multi-jurisdictional custody and divorce dispute that spans Singapore, the U.S., and India. Once a rising star in the tech world, Sankar now faces accusations of emotional abuse, surveillance, and parental interference by his estranged wife. Sankar is fighting his case and it is still in court but his account paints a picture of a man trying to safeguard access to his son after what he calls a breakdown in trust.

The narrative is often media-driven and misleading. For men, usually the fight isn’t just about divorce but it’s also about clearing their name, protecting their parental rights, and surviving an emotional and legal firestorm.

So, why are successful men at risk today? It’s a question with no easy answers—but several factors are coming into play.

There is now a shift in social power as women are gaining more financial independence. Divorce is no longer a taboo for many, but it is a reset. For institutions like marriages, this can be destabilizing.

Domestic violence laws and custodial frameworks have been created to protect the vulnerable – so they have been one sided for years. They can sometimes be used to tip the scales early in litigation. Even unproven allegations can tarnish reputations permanently.

Also, today’s global professionals are often exposed to overlapping legal systems—family courts in different countries with different values, rules, and priorities. This influences their thinking and sometimes their wish for more.

Another aspect is the trial by social media and also media today. It is increasingly common and reputational damage often begins way before a court even hears the case.

There is also an emotional cost of divorce, especially where children are involved, and it is rarely discussed in men’s circles. Men are less likely to seek mental health support—and more likely to suffer silently, so they are sometimes at a disadvantage here.

Men are definitely not always the victims. Let us also not dismiss the lived realities of women in difficult or abusive marriages. But what’s emerging today increasingly is a pattern: powerful men are unprepared for legal systems that may view them primarily through the lens of privilege, not complexity. There is a call for more gender neutrally when it comes to the breakup of marriages – and we are still not anywhere near it.

The solution is in a complete cultural shift. We must understand that power is not equal to immunity, and also that vulnerability is not really gendered. Legal reform, mental health support, and balanced media narratives have to really evolve alongside these complex realities in life.