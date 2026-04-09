Public Health Concerns Intensify Over Electrolyte Drink Branding Confusion in India

Serious public health concerns have emerged regarding the marketing and relaunch of electrolyte drink products that closely resemble Oral Rehydration Salts (ORS), a clinically proven, life-saving intervention used to treat dehydration caused by diarrhoea.

Standardised by the World Health Organization, ORS is not a consumer beverage category but a medically prescribed formulation critical in preventing dehydration-related fatalities. In India, diarrhoeal diseases continue to claim over one lakh children annually, making access to correct treatment a matter of urgent public health importance.

At the center of the issue is a long-standing dispute involving Hyderabad-based pediatrician and nutrition advocate Dr. Sivaranjani Santosh and Kenvue, a consumer health company spun off from Johnson & Johnson.

For nearly eight years, Dr. Santosh has raised concerns about ORSL, an electrolyte drink marketed in a manner she argues closely mimics ORS in name, packaging, and retail placement. According to her clinical observations, ORSL — which contains significantly higher sugar than WHO-recommended ORS formulations — may fail to meet the physiological requirements necessary to treat dehydration effectively in children.

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These concerns culminated in legal action before the Delhi High Court, where a case filed by parents and paediatricians resulted in a landmark ruling. The Court ordered a full ban on ORSL and directed a recall of existing stocks, marking a significant step in consumer protection within India’s healthcare market.

However, a controversy has resurfaced following the launch of ERZL.

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Dr. Santosh has publicly stated that the rebranding does not sufficiently differentiate the product from its predecessor. She highlights that the visual design, typography, and packaging remain strikingly similar, potentially perpetuating consumer confusion. According to her assessment, as many as 85–90 percent of consumers may continue to mistake ERZL for genuine ORS.

Further concerns have been raised on social media, where multiple posts appear to show ERZL labels placed over existing ORSL packaging. While these claims require formal investigation, they raise critical questions regarding compliance with the Court-mandated recall. Regulatory authorities, including the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), have not yet issued a public response.

In response to Dr. Santosh’s statements, Kenvue has reportedly issued a legal notice alleging defamation. The move has drawn strong reactions from India’s medical community, with doctors across specialties expressing support for her and emphasizing the importance of safeguarding evidence-based medical advocacy.

Separately, FDC Limited has initiated legal proceedings against Johnson & Johnson Pte Limited, citing phonetic similarity between ERZL & one of its brands.

Public health experts stress that the distinction between ORS and non-therapeutic electrolyte drinks is not merely semantic. It is grounded in biochemistry, clinical evidence, and patient outcomes. Misinterpretation or substitution could have serious, even fatal, consequences — particularly among children.