Pulsar International Limited Crosses Rs. 900 Million (Rs. 90 crore) Revenue Milestone; Signals Strong Growth Momentum

Ahmedabad, Gujarat, (India), March 17, 2026: Pulsar International Ltd (BSE – 512591), company engaged in the business of trading of agriculture goods and supply chain management has achieved a significant business milestone, reporting consolidated revenues of approximately Rs. 900 million (Rs. 90 crore) from its established verticals. For the FY2025 company had reported revenue of Rs. 31.17 crore and the achievement in current financial year underscores the success of the company’s strategic realignment and reflects strong market acceptance across key business segments.

The milestone marks an important step in strengthening the Company’s operational footprint and expanding its presence in target markets. The consistent scale-up across verticals highlights Pulsar’s ability to execute effectively while adapting to evolving industry dynamics. From a financial standpoint, the Company has also witnessed improvements in its working capital cycle, supporting operational efficiency and enhancing liquidity. This positions the business well to sustain growth momentum while maintaining financial discipline.

“Following the milestone of crossing Rs. 900 million in revenues from the verticals, the Company has established a growing presence and operational footprint in the relevant markets. Supported by an improving working capital cycle, the Management remains cautiously optimistic about the growth prospects of these verticals in the coming quarters. As operations continue to scale, the Company expects these segments to contribute more meaningfully to overall financial performance, subject to market conditions and business dynamics,” said Mr. Sohilkumar Patel, Whole Time Director, Pulsar International Ltd.

Company is also evaluating a strategic expansion of the Company’s “Smart Agri Solution” operations into Artificial Intelligence (AI) led Internet of Things (IoT) technologies aimed at enabling next-generation precision farming and advanced agricultural supply chain management. The board of directors of the company is schedule to meet on 20 March 2026 to consider and discuss the expansion proposal in detail. The board of directors also to consider and recommend an Interim dividend upto 100% of Reserve and Surplus available for the current financial year 2025-26 and announce the record date for the same.

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Company has reported a strong turnaround in its operational and financial performance during Q3FY26 ended December 2025. The Company reported a net profit of Rs. 3.29 crore, registering more than four-fold growth year-on-year, compared with Rs. 0.66 crore in the corresponding period last year. Revenue from operations surged 530% YoY to Rs. 39.64 crore, while EBITDA grew 445% YoY to Rs. 3.57 crore.

For the nine months ended December 2025 (9MFY26), the Company reported revenue of Rs. 55.11 crore, reflecting 145% YoY growth. Net profit rose 76% YoY to Rs. 3.87 crore, while EBITDA increased 89% YoY to Rs. 4.16 crore, underscoring improving operational momentum.

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Initiative of expanding in “Smart Agri Solution”reflects the company’s commitment to leveraging emerging technologies to enhance productivity, efficiency, and transparency across the agricultural ecosystem. By integrating AI-powered data analytics with IoT-based monitoring systems, Pulsar International aims to develop intelligent solutions that can help optimize crop management, improve resource utilization, and enable real-time supply chain visibility—thereby creating long-term value for farmers, agri-business stakeholders, and investors.

“In addition to farm-level applications, the company also intends to explore the use of AI-driven digital platforms and IoT infrastructure to enhance agricultural logistics, traceability, and supply chain transparency, enabling better decision-making for farmers, agri-enterprises, and distribution partners. These technology-enabled solutions are expected to support improved productivity, reduced wastage, and enhanced market connectivity across the agricultural ecosystem”, said, Mr. Arvind Parmar, Chairman and Managing Director, Pulsar International Ltd.

India’s agriculture sector is increasingly adopting precision farming and smart technology solutions to address productivity challenges, climate variability, and supply chain inefficiencies. By expanding into AI-led IoT technologies, Pulsar International aims to position itself at the forefront of this transformation while creating scalable and sustainable business opportunities.

The Board’s evaluation will include a detailed review of technological partnerships, potential investments, and operational frameworks required to scale AI-driven IoT solutions within the Company’s existing Smart Agri Solution vertical. The proposed expansion remains subject to Board deliberations, feasibility assessments, and applicable regulatory considerations.

In December 2025, company has successfully completed its Rs. 35.70 crore rights issue to fund its expansion plans including constructing cold storage facilities, finance activities related to contract farming and allied agricultural operations along with supporting the working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.