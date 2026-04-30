Pune Jaguars Retain Diya Chitale as Top Indian Buy for Second Straight Year

PBG Pune Jaguars reinforced their commitment to proven Indian excellence at the Butterfly Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) Season 7 auction on Tuesday, retaining Diya Chitale as the highest-valued Indian player for the second consecutive year. Secured at 37.4 lakh tokens, Chitale once again underlined her stature as one of the league’s most influential players.

Building around their marquee Indian star, Pune Jaguars complemented their squad with strong international additions, bringing in France’s Prithika Pavade and Egypt’s Omar Assar. The franchise also strengthened its domestic lineup by signing Snehit

SFR, Mudit Dani, and Sayanika Maji, ensuring a balanced mix of experience and emerging talent.

Commenting on the auction dynamics, UTT Co-Promoter Mrs. Vita Dani said, “The auction once again reflected the depth and quality that Butterfly UTT has built over the years. It was encouraging to see teams invest in both proven international names and emerging Indian players.”

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Pune’s strategy was clear—anchor the team around a dependable Indian core and surround it with global experience and tactical depth to remain competitive across all matchups.

Team owner Punit Balan emphasized the importance of continuity, stating, “Diya is already among the best players in the world, and we’re thrilled to have her as a central part of our plans. Around her, we’ve focused on building a strong, well-rounded unit.”

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With a settled core and depth across categories, Pune Jaguars head into Season 7 with a squad designed for consistency and impact. The league will be broadcast on the JioStar Network and streamed live on JioHotstar.