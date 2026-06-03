Punit Balan to Lead Maharashtra Kabaddi, Appointed Acting President of AKFM

Pune: The Amateur Kabaddi Foundation of Maharashtra (AKFM) has unanimously appointed noted entrepreneur and sports promoter Punit Balan as its Acting President, marking a significant leadership transition for the organisation.

The decision was taken at a special executive meeting held during the foundation’s annual gathering in Alandi, Pune district. Members of the governing body endorsed Balan’s appointment while outlining an ambitious vision for the future growth of kabaddi in Maharashtra.

The meeting was chaired by Sapna Waghmode in the presence of Bharti Jagtap, office-bearers, district representatives and members associated with the sport. Deliberations focused on strengthening governance, enhancing accountability and introducing modern management practices within the organisation.

Balan, Chairman of the Punit Balan Group, has earned recognition for his sustained support to sports development initiatives across Maharashtra. Through various tournaments, grassroots programmes and athlete welfare initiatives, he has played an active role in encouraging young sporting talent.

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Members of the foundation said his administrative capabilities and commitment to sports development made him a natural choice to guide the organisation during its next phase of expansion.

The resolution proposing his appointment was introduced by Dnyanesh Kale from Satara and seconded by Gokul Tandale of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar before receiving unanimous approval.

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Accepting the responsibility, Balan said the sport holds a special place in the cultural fabric of the country and deserves stronger institutional support.

“Kabaddi has produced countless talented athletes from rural and urban Maharashtra alike. Our priority will be to create a transparent and professional system that nurtures talent, improves opportunities for players and contributes to the long-term development of the sport,” he said.

AKFM also announced its intention to intensify efforts towards organising and promoting kabaddi competitions at both state and national levels. The organisation plans to focus on technology-driven administration, improved tournament execution and initiatives aimed at building greater trust and credibility within the kabaddi ecosystem.