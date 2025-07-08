Punit Balan’s Initiative For DJ-Free Ganeshotsav

Pune: The glorious tradition of the Ganpati festival in Pune is no longer restricted to the city. It is an attraction for the entire world. The annual festival should be free from deafening DJ music and should be celebrated in traditional religious and cultural ways.

Therefore, those Ganpati mandals playing DJ music will not get financial aid in the form of advertisements. This has been announced by Punit Balan Group (PBG) President Punit Balan.

Balan was speaking at a programme held by Samarth Pratishthan to worship their Dhol-Tasha Pathak’s musical instruments. MP Medha Kulkarni, Kasba Peth MLA Hemant Rasane, and other office-bearers were present.

Balan said, “Pune’s Ganeshotsav is over 132 years old. Lokmanya Tilak and Bhausaheb Rangari mobilised common people during the Freedom Struggle and started the festival. Many cultural programmes were organised after Independence. However, some Ganesh mandals have been raising big walls of speakers and have been playing obscene songs in recent years. This has been damaging the festival’s reputation. This does not fit into our culture. Therefore, Ganeshotsav needs to be celebrated without loud DJ music and we must take steps in that direction.”