Purever Partners with Hyundai Corporation to Bring Advanced Heat Pump Technology to India

New Delhi: Purever, the Indian brand known mostly for shaking up the water storage space and later the filtration segment, has taken a different kind of step this time. The company has partnered with Hyundai Corporation (South Korea) to introduce Hyundai’s heat pump technology in the Indian market. It’s not a dramatic pivot, but more of a steady extension of what Purever has been inching toward - cleaner, more efficient living solutions.

Hyundai’s experience with high-efficiency HVAC systems meets Purever’s understanding of what actually works in Indian homes and commercial spaces. Put simply, the two companies are trying to bridge a gap that has existed for a while. The new Hyundai–Purever Heat Pump Series aims to offer consistent heating and cooling without the kind of energy consumption people have slowly grown tired of.

“This partnership is a big moment for us,” said Mr. Sahil Garg, Director of Purever. “We’ve spent years improving how people interact with water - storing it better, filtering it better. Energy was the next obvious piece. Hyundai already has the technology, and India is ready for it. So the timing just worked out.”

The systems are meant for a wide mix of users - smaller homes, hotels, hospitals where downtime is not an option, and industries that need steady temperature control. Purever isn’t trying to oversell the idea. Heat pumps won’t solve every energy problem, but they do offer a more responsible alternative at a time when the country is clearly shifting away from old, power-hungry methods.

What gives this collaboration weight is what the companies are doing behind the scenes. Purever’s teams have been working on basic things that matter more than announcements - getting installers trained, figuring out long-term service requirements, and understanding which parts of India will adopt the technology faster and which regions will need more education. Hyundai is supporting these efforts with technical inputs and real-world data from other markets where heat pumps are already mainstream.

Purever sees this partnership as part of a larger, gradual evolution. The company isn’t trying to reinvent itself overnight. Instead, it’s adding pieces that build toward a broader sustainability agenda - water on one end, energy on the other, and eventually a more integrated way of managing both. Hyundai’s technology fits into that puzzle without forcing Purever to become something it’s not.

