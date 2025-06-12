Purpose Over Profit—In Conversation with Author & Coach Pushkar Anand

We often think of success as reaching external goals, a promotion, a bigger paycheck, or owning property. But for Pushkar Anand, success means something more meaningful. It’s about living with alignment, having clarity of purpose and making a real contribution to the world. In his powerful book Manifest Your Infinite Riches, Pushkar encourages readers to stop chasing outcomes and start living with intention. An alumnus of the University of Cambridge and the London School of Economics, he moved from a high-profile corporate career to a journey of inner transformation. In this inspiring conversation, Pushkar shares his thoughts on conscious living, the power of minimalism and how to create a life that feels truly rich from within.

Q: Pushkar, when did you first feel the call to write this book?

There was no lightning-bolt moment, it was more like a quiet whisper that grew louder over the years. I kept encountering people who were outwardly successful but inwardly lost. Their stories mirrored parts of my own past. I knew what it felt like to have everything on paper and still feel like something was missing.

Gradually, I began putting my thoughts into words, not with the goal of writing a book, but just to reflect. As these reflections deepened, I realised they could help others too. So the book wasn’t born out of ambition, it was born out of service.

Q: How has your corporate background influenced the way you view purpose and richness today?

It played a huge role. The corporate world is structured, results-driven, and fast-paced, which is good in many ways. But it also forces you to wear masks, chase metrics, and often disconnect from your inner compass.

I saw people burning out while chasing goals they didn’t even believe in anymore. That realisation hit me hard. I started questioning the nature of true success. Eventually, I walked away from that path to explore what truly fulfilled me. So yes, my corporate life was a stepping stone, a necessary contrast that brought clarity.

Q: "Manifestation" is a term used loosely today. What does it truly mean to you?

You're right, it's become a bit of a buzzword. For me, manifestation is not about sitting back and expecting miracles. It’s an active, intentional alignment of your thoughts, emotions, energy, and actions.

When your mind is clear, your heart is open, and your actions are purposeful, you naturally start attracting the people, opportunities, and ideas that match your inner frequency. It's not magic, it’s physics. Like attracts like. But it starts with clarity, what do you truly want, and why?

Q: We hear you have a fondness for red wine. What’s the story there?

Ah yes, I do enjoy a good glass of red wine, but it’s less about the drink and more about the ritual. Wine invites you to slow down, savour the moment, and be present. In many ways, it's a metaphor for life.

In a world that’s constantly rushing, moments of stillness and enjoyment have become rare. Whether it’s wine, music, or a sunset, when you’re fully present, even the smallest things become rich experiences.

Q: You follow a minimalist approach to life. How does that tie into your overall message?

Minimalism isn’t just about owning fewer things, it’s about reducing clutter in every area of life: mental, emotional, physical. When you have too much, too many opinions, too many goals, too much noise, it’s hard to hear your own voice.

I’ve found that fewer, better things bring more clarity and peace. A simple routine. Thoughtful conversations. High-quality friendships. That’s real richness. The book touches on this too, the idea that simplicity creates space for depth.

Q: On tough days, how do you pull yourself back to centre?

I go inward. I sit in silence. Sometimes I journal. Sometimes I just breathe. I also remind myself that I’m not the emotions I’m feeling, I’m the awareness watching them. That simple shift can change everything.

Also, my daughters’ hugs and my wife's groundedness work like instant soul resets. I’m human, I have bad days. But I don’t get stuck there anymore. I’ve trained myself to come back to the centre faster.

Q: To wrap up — what advice would you give someone who feels completely stuck right now?

Start where you are. Don’t wait for perfect conditions or big revelations. Begin by listening to yourself, really listening. Take one small, intentional action that moves you toward what feels meaningful.

Read something nourishing. Take a walk without your phone. Speak kindly to yourself. These may seem small, but they create ripples. You don’t need to transform your life overnight and you just need to change your direction. Everything else follows.