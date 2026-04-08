R. V. Bharathan Promises Toilets, Better Bus Services and Clean Governance in Manachanallur

Manachanallur: The NDA alliance candidate from Manachanallur constituency, contesting under the Two Leaves symbol, has outlined the key concerns facing the people and positioned the upcoming election as a crucial choice between basic development and clean, moral politics.

Speaking on the major issues in the constituency, the candidate stated:

“The problems here are very basic and very serious. First, there are no proper public toilets in most areas. This affects women, the elderly, children, and daily wage workers the most. It is a matter of dignity and health.

Second, public transportation is completely inadequate – buses don’t come at the right times, and many villages and areas don’t have proper routes. Students, workers, and patients struggle just to travel for education, jobs and hospitals.

Advertisement

Third, our people are economically very poor. Many families are living day-to-day with no job security, irregular income and rising costs.

These are not luxury issues. These are basic rights. A government that cannot provide toilets, buses and minimum economic security has clearly failed the people.”

Advertisement

The candidate further described the election as a question of morality and clean politics, saying: “Because this election is not only about roads and schemes. It is also about character and values. My opposite candidate has been widely reported and discussed in connection with a kidney trafficking issue. Organ trafficking is one of the cruelest forms of exploitation. It usually targets poor people, takes advantage of their poverty, and risks their lives for money. When someone’s name is associated with such a serious matter, the people have a right to ask: If a person is connected with such an inhuman activity, how can they claim to protect the poor? Can such a person be trusted to use power for the people, and not for illegal networks? I am not interested in cheap personal attacks. I am only reminding the people of Manachanallur of the serious questions surrounding my opponent, which are already in the public domain. The choice is clear: On one side, there is a candidate shadowed by a kidney trafficking controversy. On the other side, I stand with a clean public image, no criminal cases, and a record free of such scandals.”

On specific promises regarding the core issues, the candidate was clear:

“I want to be very specific:

Public Toilets with Maintenance

Within a fixed time frame, work to establish clean, safe public toilets in all major bus stands, markets, junctions and crowded areas.

Ensure proper maintenance contracts so toilets are not just built for photos, but actually cleaned and usable, especially for women and children.

Better Public Transport – Right Routes, Right Timings

Conduct a route and timing survey with local people, students, workers and traders.

Push for more buses and corrected timings so that:

- Students can reach and return from schools/colleges on time.

- Workers can reach factories, offices and fields without wasting hours.

- Villages that are now poorly connected get regular services, not just one or two buses a day.

Support for Economically Poor Families

On specific promises regarding support for economically poor families, the candidate said: “Ensure that all eligible families get the benefits of central and state welfare schemes – not just party favourites or middlemen’s list. Promote self-help groups, micro-businesses and skill training so that people can earn with dignity. Bring in more small industries and service centres so youth don’t have to migrate far away for work. My model is simple: not just announcements, but accountable tracking of what is done – and regular reporting to the public.”

Explaining how the approach will differ from usual politicians, the candidate said: “I will follow three clear principles: Clean Hands: I come with no criminal background and no connection to scams or trafficking networks. My politics is not business; it is responsibility. Open Door: I will hold regular public meetings, use WhatsApp and social media to update people on what has been done about toilets, buses, and welfare schemes. Direct Contact: No big fences and no “come through agent” culture. People should be able to reach their representative directly. If I fail to deliver, I believe people have every right to question me strongly.”

Concluding with an appeal to the voters of Manachanallur, the candidate said: “I want to speak directly to the people: You have lived for years without basic toilets, proper bus services, and economic security. At the same time, you see leaders around you whose names are linked to serious issues like kidney trafficking, which usually exploits the very poor people of our area. This time, your vote is very powerful. If you want clean and honest leadership, focus on basic needs like toilets, transport and livelihood, and a representative with no criminal stain and no association with cruel activities, then I request you to vote for me, the NDA alliance candidate from Manachanallur, under the Two Leaves symbol. Press the Two Leaves symbol and give me one chance. I promise to stand with the poor, speak for the voiceless, and work day and night for a Manachanallur where every person has dignity, access and opportunity.”

Appeal to the Voters of Manachanallur