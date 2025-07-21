Raghvendra Singh Shekhawat Highlights Core Challenges: Scaling Green Energy in India

As India sets its sights on achieving net-zero emissions by 2070, the road ahead is paved with complex challenges. A new report titled "Unlocking India’s Renewable Energy and Green Hydrogen Potential: An Assessment of Land, Water, and Climate Nexus" outlines the scale of ambition scaling from the current 150 GW to an ambitious 1,500 GW of renewable energy capacity but also reveals critical obstacles that could slow progress. At the forefront of these discussions is Raghvendra Singh Shekhawat, MD of MRS Greens, who underscores the urgent need to address these bottlenecks if India is to realize its green energy vision.

The report indicates that while India possesses the technical potential to generate over 24,000 GW of renewable energy, achieving even a targeted 7,000 GW necessary for climate commitments remains daunting. Key constraints lie in land availability, population density, and water management factors that directly influence the feasibility and scalability of renewable energy projects.

Raghvendra Singh Shekhawat draws attention to the severe limitations imposed by land conflicts and population pressures. “India’s energy ambitions can’t be fulfilled without rethinking how we approach land use and stakeholder engagement,” he notes. According to the study, only 29% of onshore wind potential and 27% of solar potential are located in areas with a population density below 250 people per square kilometre. Simultaneously, just 35% of wind and 41% of solar resources lie in regions free from land disputes making land procurement a formidable barrier.

Shekhawat also emphasizes the strategic importance of certain states like Odisha and Madhya Pradesh in the national energy blueprint. These regions, with their low-cost solar potential and suitable infrastructure, offer a pathway to accelerate clean energy deployment. However, he warns that unless local conflicts are addressed and land rights are clarified, these opportunities could remain untapped.

The green hydrogen frontier a vital component of the transition is similarly hindered by water resource constraints. The report estimates India could produce 40 million tonnes per annum of green hydrogen by 2050, but only if integrated water and energy strategies are developed. "Green hydrogen is not just a technological challenge; it's a resource management challenge," says Shekhawat.

Scaling beyond the 1,500 GW mark will introduce further complexity: rising land prices, intensified climate risks, and increased competition for land use. Notably, only 18% of wind and 22% of solar potential lie in zones with both low land prices and minimal climate threats.

In this context, Shekhawat advocates for innovative solutions such as agro-voltaic systems and the widespread adoption of rooftop solar. These approaches not only reduce land footprint but also integrate energy with livelihoods, ensuring broader community buy-in.