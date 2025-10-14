Raipur: Good Governance Dialogue: A Decisive Step Towards Innovation, Transparency And Digital Administration

The “Good Governance Dialogue” was held today under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai at the fifth-floor auditorium of the Mantralaya (Mahanadi Bhavan). On this occasion, Forest Minister Kedar Kashyap, School Education Minister Gajendra Yadav, Chief Secretary Vikas Sheel, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Subodh Kumar Singh, Secretary to the Chief Minister Rahul Bhagat, Departmental Secretaries, Collectors, Superintendents of Police, DFOs, and other senior officials were present.

Innovation must remain at the core of Public Service: Chief Minister Sai

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said that innovations should be practical, sustainable, and enhance citizen convenience while complementing the government’s flagship schemes. The State Government welcomes innovations, but basic administrative work must not be compromised. He emphasized that “Innovations should not turn into whimsical experiments, but rather become instruments for simplifying citizens’ lives.”

Emphasis on sustainable and practical innovations

The Chief Minister directed Collectors to ensure that every innovation includes people’s participation and is regularly reviewed through feedback. He noted that often innovations introduced in districts lose relevance after administrative transfers, hence the focus should be on continuity and usability. He stressed that the objective of innovation must always be to strengthen transparency and public service delivery.

Chief Minister Sai described the Public Service Guarantee Act as one of the most important initiatives of his government. He directed that all services must be delivered within stipulated timelines and of assured quality. “If there is any delay, officers will be held accountable under the provisions of the Act,” he said, adding that the next review meeting will examine how many cases were resolved on time and how many officers faced action.

Focus on office discipline and cleanliness

Praising the initiative “Purge Old Records” launched by the Department of Good Governance and Convergence, the Chief Minister said that heaps of outdated files in offices not only consume unnecessary space but also create a poor public impression. He instructed Collectors to ensure that government offices remain clean, organized, and efficient to strengthen transparency and administrative credibility.

Ensure 100% implementation of the E-Office system

The Chief Minister described the E-Office system as a cornerstone of good governance. He directed all departments to achieve full implementation within the prescribed deadline. Reducing dependence on manual processes, he said, is crucial to ensure accountability. All pending files must be transitioned to a digital format to bring speed, transparency, and better tracking into administration.

Promotion of the e-District portal and digital governance

Chief Minister Sai said, “This is the era of digital governance.” He instructed Collectors to ensure that the e-District portal provides maximum citizen services online. He called for special awareness campaigns to inform citizens about these digital facilities. “Digitizing every public service is the biggest step toward a transparent and efficient government,” he asserted.

Transparent mechanism for grievance redressal

The Chief Minister said that prompt and transparent redressal of public grievances is a fundamental administrative responsibility. He directed Collectors to categorize complaints based on priority and display their resolution status on digital platforms accessible to citizens. “Under the previous government, manual governance led to corruption and public dissatisfaction, but digital systems ensure accountability and integrity,” he added.

Institutionalizing field inspections

Chief Minister Sai said that the administration cannot improve merely through surprise inspections. Field visits must become a continuous and institutional process. “Just as one cannot gauge the depth of water without diving in, one cannot understand the ground reality of schemes without visiting the field,” he remarked. Regular field visits, he added, prevent data manipulation and strengthen ground-level performance.

Chief Secretary Vikas Sheel: Bureaucracy must embrace transformation

Chief Secretary Vikas Sheel said that it is time to transform the bureaucracy by adopting a new work culture and technology. “Good governance is impossible without embracing change,” he noted. He added that leadership must set examples for others to follow. “When senior officers arrive at offices on time, punctuality naturally percolates down the hierarchy,” he said.

District innovations showcased; Coffee Table Book released

During the event, innovations from Raipur, Narayanpur, Dantewada, Jashpur, and Udanti Wildlife Sanctuary were showcased through presentations. Chief Minister Sai released a Coffee Table Book on district-level innovations and appreciated the efforts of officers who have implemented impactful, result-oriented initiatives at the grassroots level.

The success of the ‘JashPure’ brand, known for its nutritious products, was highlighted during the event. Jashpur hosts India’s first Mahua Centre of Excellence, which has positioned mahua as a superfood and created awareness about its nutritional value. JashPure products are now sold across five states, recording a 300% increase in sales. Chief Minister Sai also praised Narayanpur’s ‘Data Platform’, which effectively tracks Naxal activities, and Dantewada’s blockchain-based digitization of seven lakh land records, ensuring transparency and faster resolution. He lauded the Hi-Tech administrative systems in Abujhmad and Dantewada, calling them models for “Modern Chhattisgarh.”

In the Good Governance Dialogue, a presentation was given on ‘Team Prahari’, a joint initiative of the Raipur District Administration, Municipal Corporation, and Police. The initiative focuses on removing illegal encroachments, improving traffic flow, and ensuring prompt redressal of public grievances through coordination. Narayanpur’s ‘Intify Data Management Platform’ was also showcased, which consolidates data from various government schemes and tracks Naxal activities effectively. In Dantewada, the blockchain-based digitization of seven lakh land records has enhanced transparency and accelerated land-related services.

