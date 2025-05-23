Raja Rani Coaching Earns Global Honor with Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia Feature After Breaking Guinness World Record

Raja Rani Coaching—the Indian fashion education brand that stole the spotlight on Shark Tank India Season 3 and walked away with the admiration of every shark on the episode. | Image: Raja Rani Coaching

You’ve probably heard of many fashion education platforms—some offering fancy diplomas, others promising a shortcut to the runway. But today, we’re talking about a brand that’s done something far more powerful. It hasn’t just taught fashion—it’s taught thousands how to become independent, build their own identity, and step confidently into the world of entrepreneurship.

We are talking about Raja Rani Coaching—the Indian fashion education brand that stole the spotlight on Shark Tank India Season 3 and walked away with the admiration of every shark on the episode. Today, this powerhouse platform is trusted by over 1.5 lakh students, many of whom are turning their dreams into reality and making a name for themselves in their own right.

Led by the visionary duo Priya and Mohit Gadhiya, Raja Rani Coaching isn’t just about stitching clothes—it’s about stitching together self-worth, skills, and success. Their remarkable influence on the industry was recently acknowledged on a global platform, with the brand earning a coveted spot on the prestigious Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list in the Consumer & Enterprise Technology category—firmly establishing its reputation as a pioneering force in contemporary fashion education.

From Blouse Patterns to Business Plans

While India has seen countless fashion institutions come and go, what sets Raja Rani Coaching apart is its deeply personal approach. Priya and Mohit weren’t content with simply teaching how to stitch; they wanted to stitch together futures.

“We always believed fashion was more than style. It’s a skill, a livelihood, a path to independence,” says Mohit. And they’ve walked that talk. Their curriculum includes not only design and tailoring but also entrepreneurship, marketing, and portfolio development. The idea? Equip students not just with craft, but with confidence.

Priya and Mohit don’t just teach fashion designing—they teach how to create a new identity with it. Their approach goes beyond providing a degree or flaunting talent; they deliver practical skills that empower students to fulfill their dreams and build businesses of their own. In today’s world of entrepreneurship, everyone wants to be their own boss. But what makes the difference is knowing how to build something successful—and that’s exactly what Raja Rani Coaching shows you.

Their flagship programs—Fashion Mastery Course and the Blouse Mastery Program—are already household names in many Tier 2 and 3 cities. Add to that their lively lineup of workshops in makeup, mehendi, nail art, and embroidery, and you’ve got a full-fledged ecosystem for fashion-driven self-reliance.

Shark Tank, Guinness Records & Now, Forbes 30 under 30 Asia

Their turning point came in 2024 when they appeared on Shark Tank India Season 3. Not only did they win over the sharks, they captured the attention of the entire country. Suddenly, fashion education didn’t seem out of reach—it felt relatable, empowering, and even cool.

That momentum carried into 2025, when Raja Rani Coaching smashed a Guinness World Record by hosting the largest online textile workshop in the world. Over 23,836 participants tuned in live to learn how to stitch a katori blouse. A simple piece of clothing turned into a symbol of collective ambition.

The crown jewel, though, came with their inclusion in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2025—a nod not just to their business success, but to their cultural impact. For Priya and Mohit, the recognition wasn’t just personal. “It’s for every woman who stitched a blouse and found her voice,” says Priya.

More Than Just a Classroom

What makes Raja Rani Coaching’s model so compelling is its unique blend of grassroots relevance and digital sophistication. By 2023, they had launched their very own app—an intuitive fashion EdTech platform that brings live and recorded lessons to learners’ fingertips.

With over 3 lakh app downloads and counting, the platform now offers a vibrant mix of structured courses, live interaction, mentorship, and even fashion shows. Their events—from online fashion carnivals to in-person portfolio showcases—allow students to step into the limelight and take pride in their journey.

Crucially, about 90% of their students are women from smaller cities—many of whom never thought they could run a business or command an audience. Raja Rani Coaching isn’t just giving them skills; it’s giving them identity.

Rooted in Values, Powered by Tech

One of the smartest moves Priya and Mohit made was partnering with Classplus to build a robust LMS and certification infrastructure. This not only ensures quality education but also helps standardized assessments, track student progress, and offer accredited certificates.

And they didn’t stop there. The duo actively collaborates with local artisans and small vendors to co-create real-world training modules. Whether it’s kurti stitching or embroidery, the learning is grounded in tradition but presented with modern flair.

Their Skill India certification also ensures national recognition for their students—many of whom now proudly run boutique businesses from home, serve local communities, or even teach others.

Awards & Accolades

Beyond Forbes and Guinness, Raja Rani Coaching has bagged several honors, including the Glam Bliss Award, the Asian Excellence Award, and recognitions from the World Book of Records in both India and London. But what really speaks volumes are the thank-you messages flooding their inbox daily.

One student from Bhilwara shared, “I joined to learn stitching. Today, I run a small workshop with five women in my neighborhood. Raja Rani Coaching changed my life.”

The Road Ahead

What’s next for Raja Rani Coaching? If the past is any indicator, the future holds bold innovations. With a strong foundation in community engagement, technology, and cultural intuition, the brand is exploring national fashion events in collaboration with educational institutions.

There’s also talk of expanding their mobile platform to include vernacular languages, AI-driven style assessment tools, and cross-border collaborations with designers in Southeast Asia.

But for now, Priya and Mohit remain grounded.

“Our goal is still the same as it was in 2021—to reach every home in India. Not just with education, but with Skillset,” says Priya.