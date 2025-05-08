Paris: Rajat Tiwari, a prominent figure in investment banking, is set to spearhead a major financial collaboration between European investors and Singapore. As the Executive Director for Northern Europe at a leading global asset management firm, Tiwari will oversee an ambitious investment initiative worth €15 billion in 2025.

Tiwari, who also serves as Executive Vice President at a top American investment bank, has been a driving force in global financial strategies. His expertise in asset management and cross-border investments has positioned him as a key player in strengthening economic ties between Europe and Asia.

This initiative is expected to channel funds into critical sectors such as infrastructure, technology, and renewable energy, fostering sustainable economic growth. With Europe’s financial market evolving rapidly and Singapore emerging as a major investment hub, Tiwari’s leadership will be instrumental in optimizing capital allocation and maximizing returns for stakeholders.

Industry experts believe this collaboration will not only enhance liquidity in European markets but also open new opportunities for institutional investors seeking diversification. Tiwari’s strategic vision aligns with the broader goal of strengthening economic cooperation between the two regions.