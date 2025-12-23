Rajesh Dandotiya Launched His Book 'Cyber Protector', Focusing On Cyber Safety And Digital Awareness

Rajesh Dandotiya (born 13 June 1975) is an Indian police officer, author, and public speaker widely recognised for his sustained work in cyber safety and cybercrime awareness. Drawing on his extensive experience in law enforcement and public education, Dandotiya launched his book Cyber Protector, a publication that addresses contemporary cyber threats and emphasises the importance of digital responsibility in an increasingly connected society. The book reflects his long-standing commitment to preventive education as a key response to the growing challenges of cybercrime.

Cyber Protector focuses on cybercrime prevention, digital fraud awareness, and the responsible use of technology. The book examines common forms of cybercrime, including online financial fraud, identity theft, social engineering scams, and the misuse of digital platforms. It also outlines practical preventive measures that individuals and families can adopt to reduce exposure to cyber risks. Written for a general audience, the book simplifies complex cyber concepts into accessible guidance, reinforcing awareness as the first line of defence against digital threats.

The publication forms part of a broader body of work by Rajesh Dandotiya aimed at bridging the gap between law enforcement practices and public understanding of cybercrime. In addition to Cyber Protector, he has authored several other books on cyber safety, including Cyber Rakshak (Hindi), Cyber Crime Prevention and Fraud Management, and Inside the Cyber Crime Files. These works are frequently referenced by students, professionals, and law enforcement personnel for their practical focus on fraud prevention and cyber awareness.

With nearly three decades of service as a police officer, Dandotiya has consistently combined operational policing with large-scale public outreach. Alongside his official duties, he has actively conducted workshops, seminars, and awareness programs targeting diverse groups such as students, women, parents, and working professionals. His approach centres on preventive education, positioning informed citizens as critical stakeholders in combating cybercrime.

Rajesh Dandotiya’s outreach efforts have received significant national and international recognition. He has been associated with 11 world records related to cyber awareness and social initiatives. These include records for conducting the maximum number of cyber awareness sessions, recognised by the World Book of Records (London), the India Book of Records, the Worldwide Book of Records, the World Record of Excellence (England), the International Book of Records, and the World Records of India. He also holds a distinct record for cyber awareness sessions conducted specifically for mothers, highlighting his focus on family-level digital safety.

His recognitions extend beyond cyber safety into broader social awareness. Dandotiya has been acknowledged for organising the largest drug awareness session by the Golden Book of World Records, leading the biggest human chain recognised by the World Book of Records, London, and conducting the largest e-Shapath initiative. He has also been recognised for completing one thousand cyber awareness sessions, underscoring the scale and consistency of his public engagement.

Indore has served as a major centre for many of his initiatives, particularly under the Digital Suraksha Initiative. Through this platform, Dandotiya has conceptualised and led programs such as Cyber Message for mass awareness, Cyber Bridge to connect citizens with cyber experts, Cyber Spark for innovation-driven discussions, and She Safe, which focuses on women’s digital safety. Other initiatives include Cyber Youth for college students, Cyber Vaani for disseminating cyber safety information through Akashvani (All India Radio), and Cyber Insights, which facilitates discussions among law enforcement officials, technology professionals, and industry representatives.

On the personal front, Rajesh Dandotiya is married to Neeti Dandotiya, a Deputy Superintendent of Police in the Madhya Pradesh Police. The couple has two children, Samyak and Satyarth. Together, they represent a family deeply committed to public service.