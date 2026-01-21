Rajesh Kumar Singh On How Jyoti Structures Is Scaling Execution-Led EPC For India’s Power Transmission Networks | Image: Initiative Desk

Jyoti Structures Limited is sharpening its focus on execution-led EPC capabilities as India accelerates investments in power transmission infrastructure. Rajesh Kumar Singh, CEO, Jyoti Structures Limited, highlights how the company’s integrated model covering engineering, procurement, manufacturing, in-house tower testing, and site execution supports reliable delivery across complex terrains and ultra-high voltage projects up to 765 kV HVAC and 800 kV HVDC. With over 33,000 circuit kilometres of transmission lines and significant substation infrastructure delivered in India and overseas, the company underscores execution discipline, early technical validation, and terrain-specific planning as key to building scalable and resilient transmission networks as a power transmission EPC.

What are the core components of Jyoti Structures’ EPC model in transmission infrastructure?

Jyoti Structures’ EPC model is execution-led, with engineering, procurement, manufacturing, testing, and site execution operating as an integrated system. Engineering is shaped by site conditions such as constructability, access, and sequencing, ensuring alignment between design and execution.

The model emphasizes vertical integration in critical areas, including tower design validation, manufacturing coordination, and testing. Early technical validation in high-voltage projects supports erection accuracy, stringing performance, and schedule control. In-house tower testing and manufacturing help better control during project execution.

Project delivery follows a hybrid structure, with site teams managing local execution while engineering standards, procurement, quality, safety, and project controls are centrally governed. This enables consistent delivery across voltage levels up to 765 kV HVAC & 800 kV HVDC while maintaining uniform technical and safety standards.



The scale of execution reflects a repeatable delivery model, demonstrated by over 33,000 circuit kilometres of transmission lines and more than 1,800 substation bays delivered across multiple geographies.

Advertisement

How does the company manage large-scale execution across varied geographies and voltage levels?

Large-scale execution is managed through site-based delivery teams supported by central engineering, procurement, and project monitoring functions. This structure allows local execution teams to respond to terrain-specific constraints while ensuring adherence to common technical, safety, and quality standards.

Jyoti Structures executes projects across voltage levels up to 765 kV HVAC & 800 kV HVDC, which requires engineering frameworks consistent with international standards, combined with adaptable construction methodologies. Terrain conditions influence productivity, access, and sequencing, often shaping timelines as strongly as engineering complexity.

Advertisement

Project experience includes execution across the Himalayan ranges, desert regions, backwaters, waterlogged zones, and complex river and sea crossings. A notable example includes a 1,000-metre river crossing over the River Ganges supported by 142-metre-tall towers and a 4,200-metre-long Gulf crossing in the Mediterranean Sea. Such assignments demand detailed access planning, logistics coordination, safety systems, and disciplined sequencing to maintain execution continuity across dispersed work fronts.

What is the function and impact of your in-house tower testing and manufacturing units?

In-house tower testing and manufacturing capabilities provide control over quality, timelines, and technical validation.

The tower testing facility at Ghoti (near Nashik) has tested over 511 towers and supports testing capability up to 1,200 kV. This capability enables validation of structural performance under design loads, supporting both domestic and international assignments prior to commencing mass fabrication.

Manufacturing integration improves execution reliability by aligning fabrication schedules with project timelines and reducing dependency risks during peak construction cycles. Together, testing and manufacturing capabilities strengthen delivery consistency across transmission line EPC projects while supporting compliance with technical specifications and safety requirements.



Which completed projects best demonstrate the company’s scale, technical complexity, and delivery capabilities?

Jyoti Structures’ delivery capability is reflected through both measurable scale and execution complexity. The company has executed over 33,000circuit kilometres of transmission lines and delivered more than 1,809 substation bays across a wide voltage spectrum.

The project portfolio includes multiple 765 kV T/L projects executed for large developers, including assignments with Adani, Apraava, PowerGrid, ReNew Energy, Resonia (formerly Sterlite Power), Torrent PowerGrid, and other private developers across several transmission packages.. In recent years, we designed, constructed, and commissioned the first evacuation transmission line from India’s largest solar park at Khavda for Adani. A major portion of this line passes through creek areas located in a high earthquake seismic zone, where pile foundations were originally recommended at all locations prior to award to JSL. Pile foundations are both capital-intensive and time-consuming. Our engineering team innovatively designed and optimized the foundation system using stone columns, resulting in significant savings in time and cost for the developer. This was the first instance in the Indian transmission industry where stone column foundations were implemented for transmission lines. The solution has since been benchmarked and adopted for other lines being constructed in the Khavda region. The project was completed before schedule.

In addition, we successfully completed a 400 kV transmission line project in Goa for Sterlite under extremely challenging site conditions. To overcome access and environmental constraints, we deployed porta mats and bamboo bridges for approach roads, and utilized drone-based stringing, ensuring minimal environmental impact and safe execution.

The project gallery also reflects execution in challenging environments, including long-span river crossings and difficult terrain conditions. These assignments represent the type of delivery complexity that defines capability for a power transmission EPC contractor operating at scale.

What execution practices are used to manage risk, logistics, and compliance in challenging terrain and remote zones?

Execution in remote and challenging terrain depends on planning depth, sequencing discipline, and logistical readiness. Risk management begins with detailed route assessment, access planning, foundation strategy, and terrain-specific construction methodology well before peak mobilization.

Projects executed across the Himalayas, deserts, and waterlogged regions require careful material movement planning, stable site supervision, and adaptive scheduling. Logistics readiness and local coordination influence productivity as strongly as construction techniques in such environments.

Compliance management is integrated into execution planning, since statutory approvals, right-of-way coordination, and local interfaces directly affect work continuity. Safety practices form an integral part of execution planning, particularly for activities involving work at height and heavy material handling across multiple work fronts.

What experience does Jyoti Structures have with central and state utilities, PSUs, and large private-sector clients?

Jyoti Structures has executed projects for a wide range of clients across India and international markets, including central utilities, state utilities, PSUs, and private developers.

Indian public-sector clients include Power Grid Corporation of India Limited, NTPC Limited, Maharashtra State Transmission Co. Ltd., Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited, West Bengal State Electricity Transmission Company Limited. The portfolio also includes private-sector developers such as Adani, Apraava Energy, PowerGrid, ReNew, Torrent Power Grid, Resonia (formerly Sterlite).

Internationally, the company has delivered transmission assignments across multiple geographies, including work for utilities such as DEWA Dubai in UAE, MEW Oman, Nampower in Nambia, TANESCO in Tanzania, ESKOM in South Africa and KETRACO in Kenya. This diversity of client engagement contributes to execution maturity across contracting models, technical standards, and regulatory environments.

How does the company maintain quality, safety and governance across multiple active project sites?

Quality, safety, and governance are maintained through structured management systems supported by consistent execution discipline across locations. Jyoti Structures operates under ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, and ISO 45001:2018 certifications covering quality management, environmental management, and occupational health and safety.

The certification programme was validated through independent TÜV audits conducted under a two-stage process, with documentation readiness followed by on-ground implementation assessment. Governance mechanisms include defined ownership structures, internal audits, and central oversight through a steering framework launched in May 2024.

These systems support uniform implementation across multiple active sites, even when operating conditions and terrain profiles vary significantly.

What internal systems are used to control project timelines, costs, and contract obligations?

Project timelines, costs, and contract obligations are controlled through integrated project monitoring systems that link engineering progress, procurement status, site execution, and billing milestones.

Central project monitoring functions provide visibility across dispersed work fronts, allowing early identification of slippages, access constraints, or cost pressures. Contract discipline is maintained through structured internal reviews covering scope management, execution sequencing, and statutory compliance.

This approach supports predictable delivery across long-duration engineering, procurement, and construction projects where variations, coordination requirements, and terrain constraints influence both schedule and cost performance.

How is workforce capability developed across technical, field, and supervisory roles?

Workforce capability in transmission EPC develops through structured deployment across varied execution environments combined with strong supervisory discipline. Technical and field teams gain exposure across voltage classes, terrain types, and complex interfaces such as river crossings and remote-zone execution.

Supervisory capability plays a critical role due to the high-risk nature of transmission construction, which includes work at height, heavy material handling, and strict sequencing requirements. Capability development is supported through on-the-job learning, safety and quality audits, and reinforcement of standard operating procedures.

The ISO-aligned management systems further support workforce discipline by codifying processes, responsibilities, and accountability across operational roles.

What are the key milestones that define Jyoti Structures’ track record in India’s transmission sector?

Jyoti Structures’ track record is defined by long-term participation, measurable delivery scale, and sustained technical capability. Incorporated in 1974, the company has operated across India and international markets for several decades.

Key delivery milestones include execution of over 33,000 circuit kilometres of transmission lines, delivery of more than 1,809substation bays across voltage levels from 11 kV to 765 kV, and maintenance of in-house tower testing capability with over 511 towers tested up to 1,200 kV, and having delivered more than 1.5 million MT of tower structures.