Rakesh Kumar Crowned Indian Rummy Grandmaster For North & East Zone At SOG Grandmasters Series

New Delhi: Rakesh Kumar from Rishikesh has emerged as a rising star in India’s skill-based gaming arena, gaining the prestigious title of Indian Rummy Grandmaster for the North & East Zone at the recently concluded SOG Grandmasters Series Championship. Held at the Hyatt Regency, Gurugram, the two-day tournament brought together some of India’s finest minds, with over 1.5 lakh participants competing across rummy, chess, and chess for the blind.

The Indian Rummy Grandmasters (IRG) event alone witnessed a turnout of 78,000 participants. After intense rounds and competitive gameplay, 150 finalists battled it out in the finals, culminating in Kumar’s strategic victory. The tournament celebrated not only individual brilliance but also the growing recognition of mind sports in India’s digital and youth-driven ecosystem.

Organised by the Skillhub Online Games Federation (SOGF), the championship featured three major competitions: IRG, Indian Chess Masters (ICM), and Indian Chess Masters for Blind (ICMB). The ICM saw 3,500 participants, while the ICMB — conducted in partnership with the All India Chess Federation for the Blind — demonstrated the resilience and talent of visually impaired players, with 16 finalists selected from across India.

The inclusive and vibrant event concluded with entertainment performances and award ceremonies, with dignitaries such as Gaurav Dhyanchand, Tournament Director and President of the Dhyanchand Foundation, and D.P. Raturi, former Air Force officer and hockey player, in attendance. The grand finale also featured participation from notable personalities including Sports Minister of Haryana Mr. Gaurav Gautam, Secretary of Sports Ms. Sujata Chaturvedi, legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, Chess Grandmaster Koneru Humpy, wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya, boxer-politician Vijender Singh, and several leaders from the SOG Federation.

“At SOGF, we are committed to building a future where mind sports are given the same recognition as traditional sports,” said Adv. Nandan Jha, Founder of SOGF. “Rakesh Kumar’s win is not just an individual achievement but a testament to the growing talent pool in India’s skill-based gaming community. We are proud to create a platform that celebrates intellect, strategy, and digital excellence.”

Founded by Adv. Nandan Jha, SOGF is a first-of-its-kind body aligning with international sports guidelines and India’s digital growth vision. With support from tech platform partner Rummy Culture, the federation’s unique “phygital” format—combining physical tournaments with digital access—continues to democratize access to competitive gaming across regions.