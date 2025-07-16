RAKEZ WTITC Pact at ExpandME Hyderabad: Signed by Ramy Jallad and Sundeep Makthala, eases UAE Business Entry

Hyderabad | July 14, 2025: The ExpandME (Expand Middle East) Hyderabad event, hosted by TConsult, concluded with remarkable success at Trident Hotel, Hyderabad, drawing over 150 business leaders from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The event attracted companies across key sectors including IT, pharma, manufacturing, real estate, gold & jewelry, logistics, and startups—each exploring new opportunities to expand into the UAE.

A key highlight of the evening was the signing of a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between RAKEZ(Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone), a leading business and industrial hub in the UAE, and the World Telugu Information Technology Council (WTITC). This MoU marks a milestone in enhancing cross-border collaboration, particularly aimed at empowering the Telugu business community to grow globally via Ras Al Khaimah.

The MoU was formally signed by Mr. Ramy Jallad and Mr. Sundeep Makthala, Chairman of TConsult and President of WTITC. Supporting the RAKEZ delegation was Mr. Mohammed Haseeb, RAKEZ Strategic Country Manager – India. From TConsult, the event was attended by Director Bhagya Lakshmi Vakiti, along with team members Yamini Maddukuri, Shruthika, Manosai Bandaru, Bhuvana, Manasa, and Sai Shree.

Ahead of the event, RAKEZ Group CEO Mr. Ramy Jallad visited T-Hub, the world’s largest innovation campus, and T-Works, the world’s second-largest prototyping center. He commended Telangana’s proactive support for entrepreneurship and innovation, describing the state’s startup ecosystem as a model for public–private partnership and scalable tech-led growth.

“India is more than a market—it’s a strategic partner. Through our partnership with WTITC, we aim to create a stronger launchpad for Telugu entrepreneurs to grow globally. This collaboration reflects our long-standing commitment to empowering Indian businesses with a nurturing environment, cost-effective infrastructure, and seamless access to regional and international markets. Ras Al Khaimah is becoming the preferred base for forward-thinking entrepreneurs—and we are here to fuel that ambition,” said Mr. Ramy Jallad, Group CEO, RAKEZ.

RAKEZ continues to be a hub of international investment activity, with 13,000+ new companies added in 2024 and 3,676 companies registered in Q1 2025 alone, reflecting a 23% year-over-year growth. Over 7,000 Indian companies are already operating from RAKEZ, making India one of its most trusted and fastest-growing investor communities.

“This MoU reflects our vision to connect local talent to global opportunity. ExpandME is just the beginning,” said Mr. Sundeep Makthala, Chairman, TConsult.“We look forward to taking ExpandME across major Indian cities—including Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi and more—empowering businesses nationwide to explore Middle East expansion opportunities.”

Sundeep Makthala invites Indian startups, innovators, and businesses interested in expanding to the UAE to reach out for soft-landing support, setup assistance, and access to the RAKEZ ecosystem—a government-backed gateway to global business success.

Contact:

India: +91 8123123434