Raksha Bandhan Reflects Eternal Love Between Brother and Sister: CM Dr. Mohan Yadav

Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav participated in the Raksha Bandhan celebration held at Gram Panchayat Talod under Ujjain Janpad Panchayat on Sunday. He said, speaking at the event that he was overwhelmed by the love and affection shown by sisters on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. He said, “This festival is a symbol of the deep and unbreakable bond between brothers and sisters. The rakhis tied by the sisters today reflect their love, trust and respect”.

CM Dr. Yadav stated that with the blessings of the Ladli Behnas, the state government is consistently working toward development. Roads are being constructed to improve connectivity in villages. Inspired by the ‘Ek Ped – Maa Ke Naam’ campaign, the government has launched the ‘Ek Bagiya – Maa Ke Naam’ scheme, which aims not only to make Madhya Pradesh greener but also to economically empower women. Under this scheme, women associated with self-help groups will be encouraged to plant fruit orchards on their private land. The government will provide financial assistance for fruit saplings, manure, pit digging, fencing, and constructing water tanks of 50,000-litre capacity for irrigation.

The Chief Minister also said efforts are being made to position Madhya Pradesh as the leading state in milk production in the country. Furthermore, the monthly assistance amount provided under the Ladli Behna Yojana will be increased.

CM Dr. Yadav was warmly welcomed with a floral shower by local sisters. He performed Kanya Pujan and gifted baskets of fruits and sweets. Sisters tied rakhi to the Chief Minister, and as per tradition, he also swinged the Sawan Jhoola for them.

CM Dr. Yadav also participated in the Ladli Behna Raksha Bandhan Utsav held at Atharva Hotel in Ujjain. He said that the affection of sisters has always been a source of strength for him over the years. “There are two occasions in a year that celebrate the sibling bond — Raksha Bandhan and Bhai Dooj,” he said. He announced that from this year’s Bhai Dooj (after Diwali), the monthly amount given to Ladli Behnas will be increased from Rs. 1,250 to Rs. 1,500, and further increments will follow in the coming years.

The Chief Minister also announced major urban development initiatives. A Metropolitan City will be developed by integrating Indore, Ujjain, Dewas, and Dhar. In the near future, helipads will be constructed at Sadawal, Police DRP Line, and Datana-Matana. Datana-Matana will also be developed into a full-fledged airport.

Air connectivity will be established between Shri Mahakaleshwar and Shri Omkareshwar Jyotirlingas. Railway stations at Chintaman, Panwasa, and Vikram Nagar will also be upgraded. Boat services will operate from Lal Pul to Ramghat, Mangalnath to Siddhwat, and from Shani Mandir to Gau Ghat.

Currently, nearly 20,000 people in Ujjain are employed through local industrial units. Continuous efforts are being made to attract new industries and create more employment opportunities.