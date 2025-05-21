Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences: A Premier Destination for Future-Ready Education

A shining exemplar of modern higher education, Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences, located at the heart of Silicon City, Bengaluru, was established in the year 2013, which subtly grew into a truly trans-disciplinary and research-oriented university, committed to academic excellence in conjunction with industry and with the empowerment of students. With a broad vision to change the face of education domestically, it offers an environment that establishes the bridge between theoretical and practical learning, thus equipping learners with the necessary training for extremely well-paid jobs and lifetime leadership.

A Multidisciplinary Approach to Modern Education

The very philosophy behind Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences is a commitment to interdisciplinary learning. The university is home to thirteen dynamic faculties: Engineering & Technology, Art & Design, Natural Sciences, Medical College, Dental Sciences, Life & Allied Health Sciences, Nursing Education & Research, Pharmacy, Physiotherapy, Management & Commerce, Hospitality Management & Catering Technology, School of Social Sciences and School of Law. This academic array forms the intersection that enables brilliant minds to explore, experiment and excel in various disciplines, ensuring that students emerge as future-ready professionals. Being co-designed with industrial partners, the curriculum balances both foundational knowledge and hands-on application so that graduates will leap into the industry right from day 1!

Campuses That Inspire Innovation and Community

Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences has two dynamic campuses, each tailored to support its academic vision.

Gnanagangothri (GG) Campus: The Nucleus of Healthcare and Allied Disciplines

Instituted in Mathikere, the GG Campus is a sprawling 70-acre ecosystem bringing together healthcare, life sciences and liberal arts. This campus houses the faculties of Medical and Dental Sciences, Pharmacy, Nursing, Physiotherapy, Hospitality, Management, Law and Social Sciences. More than 21 institutions under the Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences’ umbrella thrive here, which is supported and surrounded by lush greenery, innovative infrastructure and a student-centric environment. At the GG Campus, facilities incorporate eco-friendly electric scooters and golf carts, rainwater harvesting systems, 24x7 Wi-Fi, ATMs, secure hostels, along with the vivacious 'Swasthya Marg' food street. With four fully functional hospitals on-site, learners from health sciences and allied streams gain exceptional clinical exposure, backed by an all-inclusive medical insurance.

Ramaiah Technology Campus (RTC): Where Engineering Meets Industry

Situated in the industrial heartland of Peenya, the RTC Campus acts as the innovation engine of Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences. It caters to students from engineering, technology, art and design and natural sciences, with high-tech labs like Aerodynamics Lab, Petrol Engine Test Rig Lab, Ramaiah SAT, etc., workshops include Drone Lab, Idea Lab, Startup Adda, etc. and prototyping spaces, such as Techno Centre. Its proximity to major manufacturing hubs enables constant interaction with industry leaders, providing students with project-based learning, internships and live case studies. The hands-on learning environment here mirrors the university's commitment to “learning by doing”.

A Student-Centric Campus Life

Campus life at RUAS offers vibrancy and inclusiveness while fostering academic and personal development simultaneously. Countless student clubs ranging from literary and debate societies to robotics, entrepreneurship, and sustainability clubs exist to cater to every interest. There are annual festivals, cultural events, inter-college contests and technical symposia to keep the atmosphere alive and dynamic.

Physical wellness is equally prioritised. The sports infrastructure at both campuses is superior, including courts for basketball, tennis, and badminton; well-equipped gyms, yoga rooms and open grounds for cricket and athletics. The residential facilities within the university are secure and comfortable, promoting a community of learners who grow together.

Accreditations that Reflect Academic Credibility

Many accreditations & recognitions testify to RUAS's pursuit of quality education. Approved by the University Grants Commission (UGC), it is recognised by statutory bodies such as AICTE, the Pharmacy Council of India and the National Board of Accreditation (NBA).

RUAS has also been accredited by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) with a laudable rating of A+. Of course, the university has also done brilliantly well in various academic ranking surveys:

• NIRF 2024: Ranked 16th in Dental Sciences and 68th in Pharmacy

• India Today 2024: Ranked 13th in Dental and 20th in Hotel Management

• KSURF (Karnataka State University Rating Framework): Awarded Four Stars overall and Five Stars for Innovation

Research and Innovation: Fueling Societal Progress

True to its name, Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences places a solid emphasis on applied sciences and research-led teaching. It fosters research at all three levels, i.e. undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral, through funded projects, industry collaborations & international partnerships. Faculty and students are engaged in research that addresses real-world problems in various domains like robotics, biotechnology, healthcare, sustainability & digital technologies.

Research centres and modern laboratories on both campuses are well-equipped with avant-garde tools, encouraging and promoting innovation in academia & entrepreneurship. This very approach has led to numerous patents, publications in reputed journals and accolades in domestic and international forums.

Impressive Placement Records

Amongst many, the most tangible outcomes of Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences' industry-aligned pedagogy is: its tremendous placement record. The Directorate of Training and Placement ensure that learners receive not just job offers but mentorship for successful careers. The university proffers holistic placement training, mock interviews, in-person mentoring sessions, etc.

The university attracted participation from over 300+ recruiters, including more than 150 multinational companies. The highest domestic salary package reached ₹52 LPA, and there were notable international placements, reflecting the global readiness of RUAS graduates.

Key recruiters span diverse sectors such as:

Information Technology (Infosys, Wipro, TCS)

Core Engineering (Bosch, Volvo, L&T)

Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare (Biocon, Cipla)

FMCG and Retail (HUL, BigBasket)

Hospitality and Design (Taj Group, Titan)

Global Partnerships and Future Prospects

To provide students with a truly global education, Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences maintains partnerships with leading universities, such as the UNIVERSIDAD CATÓLICA DE MURCIA, the University of MEMPHIS, the University of Europe and the University of DAYTON. These tie-ups enable faculty exchange, joint research, summer schools and dual-degree programmes. This global amalgamation ensures that students have access to world-class opportunities and are well-versed in international standards as well as practices.

Epilogue: A Launchpad for Tomorrow’s Leaders

Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences is leading the way in the era where the lines between disciplines are blurring and the demand for holistic and applied education is rising. With two campuses, a strong academic foundation, vibrant student life, global opportunities and stellar placement records, RUAS offers an education that’s not only relevant today but also future-proof for tomorrow. More than just a university, RUAS is a launchpad for thinkers, doers, and leaders of the

Admissions 2025 Are Now Open!

Admissions for the academic session 2025 at RUAS are now open. Interested students can apply for UG, PG, and PhD programs across various specializations.

The admission process requires candidates to appear for the RUAS Admission Test (RUAS-AT). However, students with valid scores in recognized entrance exams like CAT, MAT, or CLAT may be exempted from RUAS-AT, subject to the specific program.

For B.Tech aspirants, admissions will be based on COMEDK/JEE/KCET scores, but applying to the university remains mandatory.

Don’t miss this opportunity to join RUAS – apply now!