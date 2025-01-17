Ramdarshan Public School Soars High: Shubh Agrawal Applauds National-Level Selection

The potential for innovation lies within every young mind, and science competitions provide a platform for students to showcase their talent and creativity. These events not only nurture problem-solving skills but also encourage students to think critically about real-world challenges. This spirit of innovation was exemplified by Preeti Patel and Roshni Choudhary from Ramdarshan Public School, located in Pithora (District - Mahasamund), who achieved a stellar feat at the recently held Rajya Yuva Mahotsav in Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

The duo secured third place at the State-Level Science Competition, earning a spot at the prestigious National-Level Science Competition, where they will represent Chhattisgarh. Their groundbreaking project—a self-charging vehicle battery system—stood out for its ability to address the global challenge of energy sustainability. The model uses the motion of a vehicle to recharge its battery, eliminating the need for external power sources and ensuring prolonged operation.

Chairman Kavita Agrawal commented, “Preeti and Roshni’s accomplishment is a proud moment for our school and community. Their innovative spirit and determination are an inspiration to us all.”

Secretary Shubh Agrawal highlighted the importance of their achievement, saying, “This milestone is a reflection of the exceptional talent and hard work of our students. Their journey to the national level is a moment of pride for everyone at Ramdarshan Public School.”

The students credited their success to their relentless curiosity, teamwork, and the expert guidance of their Science Teacher, Mr. Ramakant Dhruwanshi, and the Director of Sanskar Shikshan Sansthan, Mr. Gaurav Chandrakar. Their mentors’ insights and encouragement played a significant role in refining the project and preparing them for the competition. They also appreciated the unwavering support from their families and the vibrant platform provided by the Rajya Yuva Mahotsav.

The Rajya Yuva Mahotsav, inaugurated by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, brought together young innovators from across the state. The event concluded with dignitaries such as Governor Ramen Deka, Deputy CM Arun Sao, and Sports Minister Tank Ram Verma celebrating the participants’ achievements.