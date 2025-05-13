Reaching Every Tribal Beneficiary Through Schemes Like PM Janman, Dharti Aaba: CM Devendra Fadnavis

Wardha: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched several new schemes like PM Janman and Dharti Aaba for the welfare of the tribal community. Through these schemes, efforts are being made to reach every tribal beneficiary across the state. The newly inaugurated Tribal Project Office building in Wardha will significantly contribute to this effort, said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the Seva Fortnight and the inauguration of the Sub-Regional Transport Office and Integrated Tribal Development Project Office at the event hall in Wardha, CM Fadnavis highlighted the importance of these developments.

Present at the event were Tribal Development Minister Prof. Dr. Ashok Uike, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, Guardian Minister Dr. Pankaj Bhoyar, Minister of State for Tribal Development Indranil Naik, MLAs Dadarao Keche, Sameer Kunawar, Sumit Wankhede, Rajesh Bakane, former MP Ramdas Tadas, Transport Commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar, Collector Vanmathi C, Additional Tribal Commissioner Ayushi Singh, CEO Jitin Rahman, and former ZP President Sarita Gakhare.

Initiatives Under CM Fadnavis’ Leadership

CM Fadnavis said that when he was previously Chief Minister, the Tribal Project Office was approved in Wardha due to the persistent efforts of Pankaj Bhoyar. He expressed pride that the inauguration was now also taking place under his tenure. The Prime Minister’s visionary approach has led to continuous efforts for tribal advancement. For the first time in Indian history, a tribal woman, Droupadi Murmu, has become the President, marking the beginning of a new era.

After the formation of his government in 2014, one of the first cabinet decisions was to implement the Right to Services Act. Today, services are guaranteed by law, and citizens have the right to timely service, with penalties for delays. MLA Sameer Kunawar organized large-scale public grievance camps, benefiting over 50,000 citizens in a single constituency. This model was implemented statewide through "Shasan Aplya Dari" (Government at Your Doorstep) programs, aimed at providing relief to the common man.

Wardha to Become a Key Logistics Hub

The CM stated that Wardha is poised to become a vital logistics district due to the Samruddhi Expressway, which has proven to be a boon. The area between Nagpur and Wardha will house the largest logistics park, and the Shaktipeeth Highway will also pass through Wardha. This highway, connecting Vidarbha, Marathwada, and South Maharashtra, will greatly benefit farmers and industries.

Commitment to Make More “Lakhpati Didis” in Wardha

The CM reaffirmed his commitment to empowering 1 crore women across the state to become “Lakhpati Didis” (women earning ₹1 lakh annually). Already 25 lakh women have achieved this status, with another 25 lakh on the way. He expressed confidence that under Guardian Minister Dr. Pankaj Bhoyar’s leadership, Wardha district will produce the highest number of “Lakhpati Didis.”

Efforts to Begin Wainganga–Nalganaga Project This Year

The CM stated that the Wainganga–Nalganaga water project is crucial for the state and will benefit Wardha district. The government is striving to start the project this year. With an investment of ₹1 lakh crore, it will bring irrigation to lakhs of acres and transform farmers' lives.

Electricity Bill Waiver and Daytime Power Supply

Electricity bills for farmers have been waived, and solar grids are being installed across the state to ensure 12 hours of uninterrupted daytime power supply. Farmers will soon receive this benefit.

The CM also approved the development of the Wardha Agricultural Produce Market Committee on a BOT (Build-Operate-Transfer) basis and promised to convert leasehold lands in Ramnagar to freehold to grant ownership rights to the residents.

Prof. Dr. Ashok Uike: Government Schemes Reaching Every Tribal Beneficiary

Tribal Development Minister Dr. Uike recalled that the Tribal Project Office in Wardha was sanctioned during his tenure alongside CM Fadnavis. The government is committed to ensuring that every tribal beneficiary receives the benefits of dedicated schemes. No tribal student will be left without access to hostels. Through PM Janman, schemes from 13 government departments are reaching the beneficiaries, and Dharti Aaba is also proving beneficial.

Wardha to Receive 30 More ST Buses – Pratap Sarnaik

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik assured that all required facilities for the new Sub-Regional Transport Office in Wardha will be provided. Twenty ST buses have already been given to the district, and 30 more will be delivered in June. The government plans to develop the ST depot into an ST port, and proposals for other depots will be considered.

Samruddhi, Shaktipeeth Highways, and River Linking to Boost District Development – Dr. Bhoyar

Guardian Minister Dr. Pankaj Bhoyar noted that the Samruddhi Expressway and Shaktipeeth Highway originate in Wardha, and the Wainganga–Nalganaga river-linking project also includes the district. He thanked CM Fadnavis and requested a detailed plan for the development of the Bor irrigation project, final approval for Bor and Dham projects, BOT-based development of Wardha Market Committee, and regularization of leaseholders in Ramnagar. The CM responded positively to these requests. MLAs Rajesh Bakane, Sameer Kunawar, and Dadarao Keche also addressed the gathering.

Inauguration of Office Buildings and Distribution of Scheme Benefits