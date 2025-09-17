Real Estate Sector Will Play Pivotal Role In India’s Net Zero Ambition: Signature Global Vice Chairman

1. How is Signature Global redefining real estate by embedding sustainability into its core business strategy, and what does this mean for the future of urban development in India?

Over the past decade, sustainability has become a defining factor in India’s real estate sector. At Signature Global, we do not treat it as a separate initiative but make it a core part of our business strategy. Our developments are designed around energy efficiency, responsible sourcing, and circular construction practices that emphasize reuse and recycling. With integrated water and waste management systems, coupled with zero-waste construction, we ensure that our projects minimize ecological impact.

It is noteworthy that since FY20, every project we have launched has achieved EDGE or IGBC certification, reaffirming our strong commitment to environmentally responsible growth. Equally important for us is aligning our practices with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals through inclusive community programs, and transparent stakeholder engagement. This holistic approach redefines the future of urban development by shifting focus from growth alone to long-term resilience. By reducing resource stress, promoting healthier communities, and setting sustainability benchmarks, we at Signature Global are shaping a balanced, future-ready urban landscape for Delhi-NCR and beyond.

2. What role do innovation and new technologies play in driving your sustainability journey, and how are they changing the way you design and build projects?

Innovation and new technologies play a crucial role in Signature Global’s sustainability journey. We have adopted digital platforms like Accacia for real-time ESG data tracking, enabling accurate measurement of energy, water, and waste across our project sites. On the construction front, advanced methods such as aluminium formwork systems, pre-engineered components, and AI-driven design tools are helping us improve resource efficiency, minimize material wastage, and enhance both speed and safety.

Technologies like on-site wastewater recycling (STPs), zero liquid discharge systems, and 100% construction waste recycling are transforming how projects are executed, directly addressing challenges like water scarcity and waste management in NCR. At the design stage, the adoption of IGBC or EDGE frameworks and energy-efficient modelling ensures all new developments are future-ready and aligned with global green building benchmarks.

Together, these innovations are reshaping construction from a traditional process into a smarter, sustainable approach. At Signature Global, we believe this not only reduces environmental impact but also supports healthier, more resilient communities for the future.

3. How do you see the real estate sector contributing to India’s goal of achieving net zero emissions by 2070?

The real estate sector will be central to India’s net-zero ambition for 2070, given its significant role in energy use, carbon emissions, and resource efficiency. Globally, it contributes over 40% of CO₂ emissions, making housing a key driver of change. At Signature Global, sustainability is embedded at the core of our business strategy. We have reduced energy intensity, secured IGBC and EDGE certifications, recycled and reused construction waste, and advanced water positivity through zero liquid discharge systems.

Looking ahead, we are committed to ensuring that all new projects are green-certified and aligned with science-based targets. By 2030, we aim to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions by 50% and meet 40% of our energy needs from renewable sources. To achieve this, we are focusing on on-site renewable energy generation, using low-carbon concrete to reduce emissions, and setting up a Green Materials Lab to develop and scale sustainable construction materials.

We firmly believe that real estate can go beyond its immediate footprint—by building resilient, low-carbon communities that not only reduce environmental impact but also accelerate India’s net zero journey.

4. What is your long-term vision for Signature Global’s sustainability journey, and how do you see the company contributing to shaping the future of India’s real estate sector?

Our long-term vision is to set new benchmarks in sustainable urban living, where every project is designed to leave a positive impact on the environment and society. The aim is not just to construct buildings, but to create ecosystems that are energy-efficient, water-secure, and inclusive, ensuring growth that can stand strong for decades to come.

In the coming years, our aim is to drive scalable green housing that makes sustainable living accessible to a wider population. At the same time, partnerships with local suppliers and communities will help create livelihoods and strengthen social impact.