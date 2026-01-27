Reality Check on IPO Euphoria: From Clap to Correction

"Everyone celebrates the listing day pop. Almost nobody talks about what happens six months later."

The IPO story doesn't end when the stock starts trading, yet seventy percent of discussions focus exclusively on first-day gains. We obsess over listing premiums and allotment wins, then move on to the next hot issue without tracking actual performance.

This collective amnesia has created a dangerous illusion in Indian markets. The 2025 numbers tell a sobering story.

Why Conversations Stop at Listing Day

Advertisement

We're wired for quick wins and the dopamine hit of instant profits. Financial media amplifies this by focusing relentlessly on listing-day performance. Nobody writes about IPOs that gained thirty percent on day one but lost forty percent over the next year.

In 2025, India saw 108 mainboard IPOs raising ₹1,83,432 crore. The median listing gain? Just 3.8 percent, down from 15.2 percent in 2024. While sixty-five percent opened at a profit, by year-end, fifty-nine percent were trading below their listing price. More than half the IPOs that gave initial highs ended up disappointing badly within twelve months.

Advertisement

From Euphoria to Reality

When an IPO lists, price is driven by sentiment and speculation. Over following months, fundamentals take over. The SME space showed this clearly: thirty-seven percent closed below issue price on day one, and nearly fifty-seven percent ended the year underwater.

What causes corrections? Institutional profit-booking, retail hype fading, and quarterly results revealing companies can't execute their ambitious projections. The market separates hype from reality, momentum from merit.

The 2025 Reality

On paper, a banner year. Eighty mainboard IPOs raised ₹1,630 billion, more than double fiscal 2024. But that 3.8 percent median gain barely beats fixed deposits with significantly more risk.

Large IPOs above ₹1,000 crore delivered eighteen percent average gains. Smaller ones managed eight to nine percent. Stallion India Fluorochemicals gained one hundred fifty-nine percent, while Glottis fell fifty-four percent. The market became discriminating—quality and scale matter enormously.

The Market is Growing Up

SEBI introduced reforms: a ninety percent listing-day price cap, twenty percent pre-open floor, and stricter SME regulations capping offer-for-sale at twenty percent. The market is shifting from gambling to proper capital allocation.

The old playbook of applying indiscriminately is obsolete. The market now demands actual due diligence.

What We Need to Learn

An IPO isn't a lottery ticket. The real question isn't listing-day pop but whether the company creates value over three to five years.

Success requires reading prospectuses, understanding business models, assessing valuations on fundamentals, and tracking long-term performance. The shift must be from speculation to investment, listing-day obsession to long-term value assessment.

The IPO market isn't broken; it's maturing. Quality wins, fundamentals matter, and patient investors can separate themselves from the crowd. The correction from clap to reality is how markets should work. Those who adapt will thrive; those chasing listing pops will learn expensive lessons.

The choice is ours to make.