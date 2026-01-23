Regal Jewellers Launches Brand New 14k Everyday Jewellery Collection, ‘Oh My Gold’

As increasing gold prices influence buying behaviour, Regal Jewellers has rolled out Oh My Gold, a 14-karat jewellery collection designed for daily wear and affordability. The launch coincided with the brand’s first anniversary celebrations in Karnataka.

The launch marked a key moment for the brand as it introduced a range designed specifically for daily wear, combining real gold with lighter designs and accessible pricing. With a legacy spanning over 48 years, Regal Jewellers carries forward its strong roots from Kerala into Karnataka, blending traditional trust with evolving consumer needs.

Oh My Gold features stylish, lightweight jewellery created to suit modern lifestyles. The collection is targeted at young professionals and first-time gold buyers who want jewellery that can be worn to work, casual outings, and everyday occasions without feeling heavy or formal.

The launch event saw the presence of celebrities and influencers, with actress Harshika Poonacha gracing the Regal Jewellers Anniversary celebrations in Marathahalli. Customers visiting the store were treated to interactive experiences and fun activities as part of the Regal Anniversary Celebrations, making the launch engaging and memorable.

Advertisement

With the launch of Oh My Gold, Regal Jewellers continues to evolve with changing consumer needs, offering a modern take on gold jewellery that balances style and value.

Links to be embedded