ReplicaWrist.com Has Moved To ReplicaWrist.is Due To Technical Issues - Read Full Detail Here

ReplicaWrist would like to officially inform all customers and followers that our previous domain, ReplicaWrist.com, has been permanently taken down due to a copyright and trademark dispute. Someone filed a legal complaint and lawsuit against our website, which resulted in the domain being disabled by authorities. Because of this unexpected action, we are no longer able to access or recover ReplicaWrist.com.

However, our brand, our products, and our service are still fully active — we have simply moved to a new domain.

Our new and official website is now:

From now on, all orders, stock, updates, and services will be handled through this new domain.

This is our only official website moving forward.

Why Was ReplicaWrist.com Taken Down?

ReplicaWrist.com was removed due to a copyright and trademark-based legal complaint filed against our domain. A third party reported us and pursued legal action. As a result, the domain authority reviewed the case and permanently disabled our previous domain.

We tried to recover the domain, but once a domain is taken down due to a copyright lawsuit + trademark violation, there is no way to restore it.

So this decision was not in our control, and we could not prevent this takedown.

Our New Official Website – ReplicaWrist.is

To continue serving our customers without interruption, we have moved to a new domain:

This website is now completely active and fully operational for both new and existing customers. You will find the same experience, same layout, and same products — just on a fresh and updated domain. Nothing has changed in our service, business model, or operations — only the domain name has changed.

Same Team

Same Products

Same Customer Support

Same Quality & Same Shipping

The only difference is → new domain link.

Always use ReplicaWrist.is to place new orders

What About Previous Orders?

All previous orders placed through ReplicaWrist.com are completely safe and will still be delivered as usual. There is no change in our order processing system, shipping schedule, or customer support. If you already purchased something before the domain change, your order is still registered in our system and will reach you without any delay.

So there is no need to worry, we did not cancel or lose any data. The domain changed, not the business. You can contact our support team at our WhatsApp (+44 7532 82053) or call them at any time if you want to track your order or ask for an update.

Our customers remain our top priority, and we are committed to fulfilling every order without any interruption.

Trustpilot Reviews Update

Our Trustpilot profile under the name “ReplicaWrist” is still active and continues to display our real customer reviews. Even though ReplicaWrist.com is down, our review history, ratings, and customer feedback remain online and valid. This means customers can still check our reputation, read genuine reviews, and confirm our credibility on Trustpilot.

Trustpilot now represents our new website domain as well, so you can rely on the same review page for proof of trust and transparency. Our trust score, experience, and customer satisfaction all remain the same — only the website domain has changed.

How to Access Our New Website Safely

To avoid confusion or scams, please make sure you type our new domain correctly. Our only official website is ReplicaWrist.is . There are no other versions, no extra letters, and no additional extensions. If you see similar spellings or duplicate websites, those are not connected to us. Always double-check the URL before placing any order so you can browse and shop safely without risk.

Important Notice for Returning Customers

If you are an old customer coming back after days, weeks, or months, please remember that we are no longer using ReplicaWrist.com. All future orders, inquiries, and product browsing must be done only on ReplicaWrist.is. You might still find old links online pointing to .com, but those are not working. So if you are returning to buy again, make sure you update your bookmarks and switch to our new official link.

Customer Support Contact Information

Our customer support team is still active and available just like before. If you have any questions about orders, shipping, product details, or tracking status, you can contact us directly through our official support channels listed on ReplicaWrist.is.

We reply to all genuine customer messages, and we are here to assist both new and returning buyers. Make sure you always reach out through our official website only, so you receive the correct and trusted support from our real team.

Here is our WhatsApp number: +44 7532 820531

Here is our Phone Number: +1 5125033965

Here is our Official Email: replicawrist4@gmail.com

What’s Coming Soon – New Collections & Future Plans

Moving forward on our new domain, we are planning to launch fresh collections, new premium models, and updated replica releases to give customers even more choices. Our team is working on adding more luxury watch categories and improving product details for better shopping clarity.

In the upcoming weeks, you will also see faster website performance, new arrivals, and seasonal offers exclusively on ReplicaWrist.is . We will continue to grow, update, and expand our range — so stay connected for exciting new drops and future upgrades.

Final Message to Our Loyal Customers