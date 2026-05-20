Republic Nationalist Collective Conclave 8th Edition Brings Together Voices on Bharat, Culture and Nationalism

New Delhi: The 8th edition of the Republic Nationalist Collective Conclave was held at the India International Centre in New Delhi on Tuesday, bringing together speakers from different fields to discuss nationalism, culture, leadership and the idea of Bharat.

The event was presented by ZOHO, powered by TVS Motor Company, with Delhi Tourism as the tourism partner.

BJP MP and singer Manoj Tiwari addressed the gathering and spoke about the emotional connection between culture, language and the nation. He said India’s identity lies in its traditions and in the values that connect people across the country.

Padma Vibhushan awardee Dr. Sonal Mansingh spoke about Indian culture, the country’s civilizational roots and emphasized the meaning, essence and importance of Bharat Maa. During her session, she spoke about how India has always seen the nation as a mother and how culture and spirituality remain deeply connected to the country’s identity.

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Former diplomat Deepak Vohra spoke about India’s growing strength on the global stage and the increasing respect the country commands internationally. He also spoke about the leadership under which India’s rise is taking place and how the country today is being seen as a strong and confident nation across the world.

Maj. Gen. G.D. Bakshi spoke about nationalism, sacrifice and the mindset of a soldier. He said that the core of a nationalist is putting the nation before self and standing united in difficult times. He also spoke about courage, discipline and pride in the country.

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Historian and author Hindol Sengupta discussed India’s history and the importance of understanding Bharat beyond colonial narratives. Brigadier Saurabh Singh Shekhawat shared experiences from military life, leadership and service on the frontlines.