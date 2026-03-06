Republic Women Summit 2026 Highlights Courage, Conviction and the Power of Women

Stories That Inspire: Voices That Go Beyond the Stage | Image: Republic Media Network

New Delhi: Republic Media Network’s Women Summit 2026, presented by Adani Group and associate sponsor Fixderma Skincare unfolded as a series of individual journeys rather than a single narrative. Each speaker brought with her distinct experiences, personal battles, and a unique definition of strength.

The morning began with Seema Dhundia, Inspector General, Central Reserve Police Force, who spoke about the discipline and resilience required in the force. Her reflections focused less on breaking barriers and more on meeting the rigorous standards that service in uniform demands.

In the political arena, Jyothsna Tirunagari, Member of the Telangana Legislative Assembly, spoke about the need for deeper structural change to strengthen women’s participation in governance. Actor-turned-politician Khushboo Sundar, National Executive Member, BJP, reflected on evolving in public life while navigating constant public scrutiny.

The conversation then moved toward faith and culture. Sadhvi Jaya Bharti, spiritual leader and preacher, highlighted conviction and inner clarity as sources of strength. Scholar and classical practitioner Sadhwi Majumdar spoke about the importance of strong classical foundations while embracing creative risk in cultural expression.

From service in the skies came the perspective of Padma Bandopadhyay, Air Marshal (Retd.) and former Director General of Medical Services (IAF), who shared lessons from aviation medicine and decades of service in the Indian Air Force.

Entrepreneurship was represented by Shaily Mehrotra, Founder and CEO of Fixderma Skincare, who spoke about the realities of building and scaling a science-backed skincare brand. Beauty industry pioneer Shahnaz Husain, Founder of The Shahnaz Husain Group, revisited the early days of taking Indian herbal beauty care to international markets.

The law segment brought together Indu Malhotra, Former Judge of the Supreme Court of India, along with advocates Aparajita Singh and Diksha Goswami, who discussed constitutional values, legal reform, and the realities of practicing law in Indian courtrooms.

As the evening drew to a close, Deepa Malik, Paralympic medalist and President of the Paralympic Committee of India, spoke candidly about resilience beyond sporting achievements. Veteran playback singer Anuradha Paudwal reflected on her long musical journey and the evolving landscape of Indian music.