Restoring the 'Golden Years': Why India’s Leading Prosthodontist Advocates For Structural Rehabilitation Over Dentures

For millions of seniors across India, ageing often comes with a silent compromise: the gradual shift from enjoying favourite foods to a restricted diet of soft, mashed meals. According to global health data, over 70% of adults over 65 face significant tooth loss. However, Dr Akshay Bandewar, a renowned Prosthodontist and Implantologist based in Chembur, Mumbai, argues that this decline is not inevitable.

With over 13 years of experience and a reputation as the "specialist other dentists consult," Dr Bandewar is on a mission to educate patients about Full Mouth Rehabilitation (FMR)—a precision-based medical solution that does more than just replace teeth; it restores the structural integrity of the face.

The Hidden Crisis: Understanding "Bite Collapse"

Most patients understand cavities or gum disease, but few are aware of "Bite Collapse," a condition Dr Bandewar frequently identifies in seniors.

"When you lose multiple teeth, the jawbone no longer receives the necessary stimulation," shares Dr Bandewar, an alumnus of the prestigious Government Dental College (GDC), Mumbai. "This causes the bone to dissolve—a process called resorption. Over time, the distance between the nose and the chin shrinks, the lips curl inward, and the ability to chew efficiently drops to less than 30%."

This loss of vertical dimension doesn't just affect appearance; it strains the jaw joints (TMJ), often leading to unexplained headaches and neck pain in elders, which are frequently misdiagnosed as general age-related aches.

The "Architectural" Approach to Dentistry

What sets Dr Bandewar apart in the dental community is his background in Prosthodontics—the speciality of dental architecture. While general dentistry focuses on maintenance, Prosthodontics focuses on rebuilding.

Dr Bandewar’s approach at his dental clinic in Mumbai, Dr Akshay’s DentAvenue, is rooted in engineering principles. "We don't just fill gaps," he explains. "We use CBCT 3D scans to map the remaining bone and nerves. We then engineer a new bite (occlusion) that supports the facial muscles."

By utilising Implant-Supported Rehabilitation, Dr Bandewar anchors the new teeth directly into the bone. Unlike traditional dentures that float on the gums and require adhesives, these fixed solutions provide the stability of natural roots.

The "Dentist’s Dentist"

Dr Bandewar’s expertise in these complex rehabilitations has made him a sought-after figure in the Indian dental fraternity. He frequently travels nationwide to consult on and perform surgeries for difficult cases that other clinics cannot handle—specifically those involving severe bone loss or diabetic complications.

Despite his schedule as a visiting consultant for top clinics across the country, his primary focus remains his Chembur practice, where he works alongside his wife, Dr Saudnya Bandewar. Together, they offer a unique blend of high-tech surgical precision and compassionate, family-oriented care.

"Treating a 65-year-old is different from treating a 25-year-old," notes Dr Saudnya. "We manage medical histories, anxiety, and comfort levels meticulously. Our goal is to ensure the journey to a new smile is as painless as the result is beautiful."

A Message for Families

For families watching their parents struggle with slipping dentures or refusing to smile at family gatherings, Dr Bandewar’s insight offers a clear path forward.

"Chewing comfort is dignity," Dr. Bandewar concludes. "Whether it is enjoying a festival sweet or simply speaking without a lisp, our seniors deserve the highest standard of care. FMR is not just about teeth; it is about giving them their lifestyle back."