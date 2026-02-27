Rewriting the Rules: AdCounty Media’s Vision for AI Powered Advertising

Today’s advertising landscape is driven by more than creativity alone. Algorithms, data, and precision now dictate how brands connect with audiences. In this evolving AdTech ecosystem, one name stands out - AdCounty Media.

Founded in 2017 in Jaipur, AdCounty has transformed from a mobile ad network into a publicly listed, AI powered AdTech company, with a footprint in 47 countries. Its growth is not merely geographic, it reflects a fundamental reimagining of advertising in a privacy first, AI driven world.

AI at the Core, Not on the Side

At AdCounty, AI is not treated as a supporting layer, it is foundational. From real time automation and optimization to advanced fraud prevention, intelligence is embedded across the ecosystem.

“AI is not just about automation anymore. It’s about experience. When built with intent, technology moves beyond algorithms to create human- first solutions that unlock real, long term business impact, “says Aditya Jangid, Chairman & Managing Director.

Mr. Jangid’s philosophy is brought to life through AdCounty’s flagship DSP (Demand Side Platform), BidCounty, which processes over 10 billion impressions monthly. Designed for a cookieless future, the platform leverages contextual intelligence and first-party data to remain both performance driven and privacy compliant.

By FY2025, BidCounty became a significant contributor to AdCounty’s overall revenue, reflecting the growing industry shift toward AI-driven, transparent media buying.

Redefining Mobile Performance with Opsis Pro

As mobile emerged as the dominant digital channel, AdCounty launched Opsis Pro in late 2025, redefining mobile performance marketing with accountability at its core.

Key features include:

• Continuous AI driven optimization for improved conversions

• Privacy compliant audience intelligence

• Real time tracking of installs, retention, and revenue

• Multi-layer AI fraud detection ensuring brand safety.

The platform is built on a simple conviction: intelligence without intent is incomplete. As Delphin Varghese, Co-Founder and Whole time Director, explains,

“We’re living in a time where AI can optimize every detail and power the engine, but the direction has to remain human because at the end of the day, ads still need to connect with people.”

This belief has shaped a mobile growth platform that delivers scale with clarity, eliminating opacity and setting a rare new standard in performance advertising.

What’s Next : Search, Leads, and Connected TV

AdCounty’s roadmap demonstrates a clear and deliberate vision for the future of advertising.

• iSearch Ads - AI driven optimization for Apple Search Ads, enhancing iOS app discovery

• Genwin - Brand safe lead generation for BFSI, Real Estate, and B2B sectors using high quality PPC models

• SeeTV - Connected TV solutions integrating shoppable formats with precise household level targeting within the Apple ecosystem

Together, these platforms allow AdCounty to manage the entire funnel from discovery to conversion across emerging digital touchpoints.

“In the digital age, agility drives success,” says Chandan Garg, Managing Director. “With AI and strategic thinking working together, Adtech is evolving from disruption to value using technology to anticipate market needs ahead of time.”

An Indian Blueprint for AI Led Advertising

AdCounty Media’s journey mirrors the broader transformation of global advertising. By building proprietary AI platforms, embracing privacy- first principles, and maintaining disciplined financial practices, the company demonstrates what sustainable scale in AdTech truly looks like.