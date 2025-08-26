Rhinox Opens State-of-the-Art Stainless Steel Pipe Plant In Haryana, Strengthening India’s Global Presence

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 25: Rhinox has officially unveiled its latest stainless steel pipe manufacturing plant in Karnal, Haryana - a facility designed not just for production, but for precision, hygiene, and long-term reliability. Spread across 11 acres, with close to 300,000 square feet of built-up operational space, this new site marks one of the company’s biggest investments in India to date.

Inside, the plant brings together four advanced production units and a fully optimized stainless steel tube milling facility, giving Rhinox the capacity to manufacture up to 400 tons of SS304 and SS316L pipes every month. Each pipe is made in strict adherence to DIN, ASTM, and NB standards, ensuring that what leaves the factory floor can meet the demands of the toughest industries across the world.

The plant’s design reflects Rhinox’s obsession with accuracy and durability. Equipped with automated production lines, it employs Autogenous Longitudinal Tungsten Gas welding combined with online bright annealing. This cutting-edge process not only strengthens the weld but also enhances the surface finish, reducing impurities and improving overall product hygiene - an absolute must for industries where purity and reliability cannot be compromised.

But Rhinox didn’t stop at automation. A dedicated in-house metals and pipes testing lab forms the backbone of its quality assurance. Here, products are subjected to both destructive and non-destructive testing, so that every batch leaving Karnal meets Rhinox’s uncompromising standards.

On the supply side, Rhinox has secured long-term partnerships with global stainless steel leaders such as Jindal Stainless Steel (JSL), Outokumpu, and POSCO India. These collaborations ensure that the raw materials feeding into the new facility are of the highest quality, perfectly aligned with Rhinox’s promise of delivering high-pressurized precision tubes for critical applications.

The pipes produced here are versatile, finding their way into everything from clean drinking water systems, compressed air lines, and gas distribution to more demanding environments like food processing plants and pharmaceutical facilities. To support such diverse applications, the plant has been accredited with an extensive list of global certifications, including NSF 61, NSF 372, ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, PED, HACCP, and REACH compliance.

“This plant is more than an expansion,” said a Rhinox spokesperson. “It represents our belief in where stainless steel piping is headed. By uniting world-class technology and rigorous testing under one roof, we’re equipping our customers with piping systems that don’t just perform on installation day, but for decades to come.”

For Rhinox, already known as a trusted name in high-performance piping solutions, this investment cements its position not only within India but also on the global stage. The Karnal facility stands as a clear statement of intent, that the future of piping will be built on reliability, hygiene, and uncompromising quality.

For more information:

Website: www.rhinoxindia.com

Email: Contact@rhinoxindia.com

Toll-Free: 1800-120-6232