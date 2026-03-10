Rhinox Plumbing Secures NSF/ANSI 61 & NSF/ANSI 372 Certifications, Marking a Major Safety Milestone

(India) Rhinox Plumbing has officially earned the NSF/ANSI 61 and NSF/ANSI 372 certifications, a significant achievement that places the company in line with some of the most trusted global plumbing manufacturers. The certifications were granted only after Rhinox fittings and pipelines were tested across multiple parameters in accredited U.S. labs under the scrutiny of NSF International, an organization known for its strict evaluation process.

For Rhinox, the recognition is more than a stamp of approval; it’s a formal confirmation that its materials meet international expectations for drinking-water safety.

Why These Standards Matter

NSF/ANSI 61 - Safe for Water Contact

This certification checks how the material behaves when exposed to drinking water for long periods.

It ensures Rhinox fittings:

• Don’t release unsafe chemicals or metals

• Remain stable in varied temperature and water conditions

• Are suitable for everything from homes to heavy-duty institutional pipelines

NSF/ANSI 372 - Lead-Free Assurance

This approval verifies that Rhinox products meet the ≤0.25% lead requirement as mandated by U.S. law.

It’s particularly important for:

• Healthcare facilities

• Education campuses

• Food-grade or high-purity water applications

Advertisement

Together, these certifications reflect responsible engineering, not just functional design.

Where These Approvals Hold Weight

Rhinox’s certified systems can now be used in:

• The United States

• Canada

• GCC / Middle Eastern regions

• Countries that follow American drinking-water safety models

Advertisement

This greatly expands Rhinox’s ability to participate in international tenders and projects where NSF compliance is a mandatory specification.

A Look at the Testing Behind the Certification

To qualify, Rhinox fittings underwent:

• Metal composition breakdown

• Leaching and extraction testing under multiple conditions

• Lead-content confirmation

• Recurring plant inspections to check manufacturing consistency

This is not a one-time clearance; Rhinox must maintain the same quality in every batch going forward.

About Rhinox Plumbing